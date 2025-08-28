The Philadelphia Phillies were just swept in a three-game series by the New York Mets, and Philadelphia's NL East lead has shrunk from seven to four games. The Phillies will look to gain some ground over the Mets when they host the Atlanta Braves for a four-game set. While the Braves are 61-72, they do enter Thursday having won five of their past six series. The Braves and Phillies will square off on Thursday, Aug. 28, at 6:45 p.m. ET on MLB Network.

Those interested in MLB betting at the top sportsbooks can get the latest Braves vs. Phillies odds, predictions and player props from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times.

The Phillies are hoping that former All-Star Aaron Nola (2-7, 6.52 ERA) can turn things around in tonight's start, while the Braves will counter with Cal Quantrill (4-11, 5.51 ERA). Nola is in the midst of the worst season of his career, as he currently has career-worst marks in ERA (6.52), WHIP (1.53) and WAR (-0.4). Nola did allow just two earned runs in six innings in his last start against the Washington Nationals, a big improvement after he gave up 19 earned runs in 11 innings over his prior three outings.

Nola's strikeout prop is at 5.5 (Over -120, Under -108) at FanDuel Sportsbook, while Quantrill's sits at 3.5 (Over +112, Under -148). The SportsLine Projection Model does have one 5-star play for this game's pitching props, and it's Quantrill Under 3.5 earned runs allowed (-149). Quantrill is projected to only surrender 2.4 earned runs, making this Under the strongest possible recommendation from the model.

Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber is currently tied for second in MLB with Shohei Ohtani with 45 home runs, five behind current leader Cal Raleigh. Schwarber has the shortest odds to leave the yard in this game at +172, followed by teammate Bryce Harper at +250. A pair of Braves stars appear next, with Matt Olson at +300 and Ronald Acuna Jr. at +350.

Here are the SportsLine Projection Model's picks for Braves vs. Phillies on Thursday:

ATLANTA BRAVES at PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES | 8/28 | 6:45 PM ET

Money line

Pick: Braves +158

Atlanta wins in 48% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Braves +1.5 (-123)

Atlanta covers in 69% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Under 9.5 (-112)

The Under hits in 50.5% of simulations

Projected score: Braves 5.0, Phillies 4.9