The first two games of the three-game set between the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds have been decided by one run, as Atlanta prevailed 12-11 on Thursday and Cincinnati evened things up after a 3-2 victory on Friday. Now the two squads will play on Saturday, August 2 at 7:15 p.m. ET on FOX from Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee.

Baseball fans wanting to get into MLB betting at top sportsbooks can get the latest Braves vs. Reds predictions and player props from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times.

The Braves are sending out Spencer Strider (5-8, 3.71 ERA), while the Reds are countering with Chase Burns (0-3, 6.26 ERA). Strider has allowed three earned runs or fewer in nine consecutive starts and has struck out at least seven batters in three of his past four outings. Meanwhile, Burns has had 10 punchouts in three straight efforts, though Cincinnati lost all three of those games and five of his six starts overall.

Burns' strikeout prop at FanDuel Sportsbook is 7.5 (Over +120, Under -152), while Strider's is at 6.5 (Over -180, Under +134). The SportsLine Projection Model's strongest recommendation among all pitching props for this contest is Burns Under 7.5 strikeouts, which it rates as a 5-star play with Burns coming in at a projection of 5.9 punchouts.

The Braves haven't homered in the first two games of this series, yet four different Atlanta players have the shortest odds to homer in Saturday's showdown. Austin Riley leads the way at +340, followed by Matt Olson at +400, Sean Murphy at +420 and Drake Baldwin at +480. Austin Hays has the lowest home run odds for any Red at +500.

The Braves are -122 favorites (wager $122 to win $100) in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Reds are +102 (wager $100 to win $102) underdogs. The total is at 8, with the Over slightly favored at -115. You can find the model's latest projections and expert picks for Braves-Reds at SportsLine.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Braves vs. Reds on Saturday.

ATLANTA BRAVES at CINCINNATI REDS | 8/2 | 7:15 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Reds +102

Cincinnati wins in 53% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Reds +1.5 (-163)

Cincinnati covers in 68% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 8 (-115)

The Under hits in 57.8% of simulations

Projected score: Braves 4.8, Reds 4.7