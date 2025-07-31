It's a very light three-game MLB slate on Thursday, July 31, though there's the chance for more potential fireworks with the MLB trade deadline today at 6 p.m. ET. One of the contests is the Cincinnati Reds hosting the Atlanta Braves at 7:10 p.m. ET on MLB Network. The Reds were active with trades on Wednesday, acquiring Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes and Rays starting pitcher Zack Littell.

Baseball fans looking to get into MLB betting at the top sportsbooks can get the latest Braves vs. Reds predictions and player props from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times.

The Reds are trotting out southpaw Andrew Abbott for tonight's matchup, and Abbott has been dominant this season with an 8-1 record and 2.09 ERA. Abbott has allowed two or fewer earned runs in seven of his past eight outings. The Braves are countering with Carlos Carrasco (2-2, 5.91 ERA), who has only completed five innings of work in one of his past four starts.

Abbott's strikeout prop at FanDuel Sportsbook is 4.5 (Over -154, Under +122), while Carrasco's is at 3.5 (Over -136, Under +102). The SportsLine Projection Model's favorite strikeout play for the two starting pitchers is Over 4.5 for Abbott, which it has rated 4 out of 5 stars with a projection of 5.4 punchouts.

Austin Riley has the shortest odds to homer in tonight's contest at +240, with Braves teammate Matt Olson right behind at +255. Elly De La Cruz leads the way for the Reds at +290, followed by Will Benson at +300. Olson and De La Cruz have gone yard the most times this season among all players in this game, each doing so 18 times.

The Reds are -175 favorites (wager $175 to win $100) in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Braves are +147 (wager $100 to win $147) underdogs. The total is at 9.5, with the Under favored at -117. You can find the model's latest projections and expert picks for Braves-Reds at SportsLine.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Braves vs. Reds on Thursday.

ATLANTA BRAVES at CINCINNATI REDS | 7/31 | 7:10 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Reds -175

Cincinnati wins in 60% of simulations

Run line

Pick: Braves +1.5 (-133)

Atlanta covers in 63% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Under 9.5 (-117)

The Under hits in 58.8% of simulations

Projected score: Reds 4.8, Braves 4.3