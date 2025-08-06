The Milwaukee Brewers currently have the best record in baseball at 69-44, thanks to a current torrid stretch they're on where they've won 20 of their past 24 games. That includes each of their past five contests, including the first two games in their series against the Atlanta Braves. The final game of their three-game set from Atlanta is Wednesday, August 6, at 7:15 on FS1.

Baseball fans looking to get into MLB betting at the top sportsbooks can get the latest Brewers vs. Braves predictions and player props from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times.

The Brewers will be sending out southpaw Jose Quintana to go for the sweep, and the veteran lefty has gone 8-4 with a 3.50 ERA in his first season in Milwaukee. He's allowed two earned runs or fewer in three of his past four starts. The Braves are rolling with Spencer Strider (5-8, 3.71 ERA), who has struck out 92 batters in 77 2/3 innings so far this campaign.

Strider's strikeout prop at FanDuel Sportsbook is at 6.5 (Over -164, Under +128), a number he has bested in three of his past four outings. Meanwhile, Quintana's resides at 3.5 (Over -152, Under +114). Both of those Overs have been given 3.5/5 stars by the SportsLine Projection Model, but its top recommendation for either starting pitcher is the 4.5 stars it's given out for Strider Over 1.5 earned runs allowed (-153) at 4.5 stars—thanks to a projection of 2.3 earned runs allowed.

Catcher Sean Murphy is tied for second on the Braves with 16 home runs but has the shortest odds to go yard in this game at +430. He's just edging Atlanta home run leader Matt Olson (18) at +440. Andrew Vaughn has the shortest odds of any Brewers player for this market at +480, followed by Braves veteran Marcell Ozuna at +520. Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich has the most home runs this season of any player in this game with 21, and he has the fifth-lowest odds at +600.

The Braves are -134 favorites (wager $134 to win $100) in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Brewers are +112 (wager $100 to win $112) underdogs. The total sits at 8, with both the Over and the Under priced at -110. You can find the model's latest projections and expert picks for Brewers-Braves at SportsLine.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Brewers vs. Braves on Wednesday.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS at ATLANTA BRAVES | 8/6 | 7:15 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Brewers +112

Milwaukee wins in 55% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Brewers +1.5 (-185)

Milwaukee covers in 75% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 8 (-110)

The Over hits in 44.9% of simulations

Projected score: Brewers 4.5, Braves 3.9