There are eight MLB teams with at least 67 wins, and two of them will battle in a three-game set in Toronto. The first matchup of the series between the 67-50 Chicago Cubs and 69-50 Toronto Blue Jays is at 7:07 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Aug. 12 on TBS. Despite each team having a strong record, both find themselves in different situations in their divisions. The Blue Jays are 4.5 games up on the second-place Boston Red Sox in the AL East, while the Cubs trail the Milwaukee Brewers by 6.5 games in the NL Central. That 6.5-game gap is tied for the largest margin between a first- and second-place team in a division, along with the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central.

Those interested in MLB betting at the top sportsbooks can get the latest Cubs vs. Blue Jays odds, predictions and player props from the SportsLine Projection Model. It simulates every game 10,000 times and enters Week 21 of the 2025 MLB season at a profitable 31-23 on top-rated MLB money line picks.

The Blue Jays have given the nod to Jose Berrios (8-4, 3.89 ERA), who has registered only one quality start in his past five outings. Cubs starting pitcher Ben Brown (5-7, 6.04 ERA) hasn't topped five innings in any of his last four starts and allowed 16 earned runs over those 18 innings.

Berrios and Brown both have strikeout props of 4.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook, with Berrios' Under favored at -156 and Brown's Under priced similarly at -146. Out of those two strikeout props, the SportsLine Projection Model's top play is Brown Over 4.5 punchouts at +110. That has been given 4.5 stars out of 5, as the model is projecting 5.5 strikeouts for Brown in tonight's outing.

Each team has a slugger tied for the shortest odds to homer in this game, as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Seiya Suzuki are both posted at +320. Suzuki is tied with Pete Crow-Armstrong for the Cubs lead with 27 home runs, while Guerrero Jr. is leading Toronto with 19 big flies. Interestingly, Crow-Armstrong is tied for the seventh-shortest HR odds at +390 for tonight, as he's also behind Chicago teammates Michael Busch (+350) and Kyle Tucker (+350).

The Blue Jays are -123 favorites to win on Tuesday (wager $123 to win $100) in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Cubs are +103 (wager $100 to win $103) underdogs. The total sits at 9, with the Over at -111 and the Under at -109. You can find the model's latest projections and expert picks for Cubs-Blue Jays at SportsLine.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Cubs vs. Blue Jays on Tuesday.

CHICAGO CUBS at TORONTO BLUE JAYS | 8/12 | 7:07 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Cubs +103

Chicago wins in 51% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Cubs +1.5 (-196)

Chicago covers in 71% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 9 (-111)

The Over hits in 52.4% of simulations

Projected score: Cubs 5.2, Blue Jays 4.9