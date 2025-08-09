The Chicago Cubs have lost four of their past six games, including getting shut out 5-0 on Friday night against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first battle of their three-game set in St. Louis. Chicago still occupies the first National League Wild Card spot, but the Cubs now trail the Milwaukee Brewers by five games in the NL Central standings. That is the largest gap between a first-place team and second-place team in any NL division. The Cubs will look to gain some ground when they take on the Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 9, at 7:15 p.m. ET on FOX.

Baseball fans looking to get into MLB betting at the top sportsbooks can get the latest Cubs vs. Cardinals predictions and player props from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times.

The Cubs are sending out Colin Rea (8-5, 4.23 ERA) for this NL Central battle. Rea has not pitched more than five innings in any of his past four starts, allowing 12 earned runs in 18.2 innings over that stretch. Andre Pallante gets the nod for the home team, as the St. Louis righty has a 6-8 record and a 4.57 ERA this season.

Rea and Pallante's strikeout props at FanDuel Sportsbook are both at 3.5, though Pallante's Over is a slight favorite (Over -116, Under -110), while Rea's Under is heavily juiced at -138 (Over +104). The SportsLine Projection Model's top pitching prop for this contest is Pallante Over 2.5 earned runs allowed (-130), rating it as a 4.5-star play out of 5. The model projects 3.2 earned runs allowed for Pallante in tonight's outing.

Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman, who is batting .224 with 10 home runs this season, has the lowest odds to go yard of any player in this clash at +400. Cubs sluggers Seiya Suzuki and Pete Crow-Armstrong are tied for the most homers (27) this season among all players in Cubs-Cardinals. Suzuki has the second-shortest odds to homer at +450, whereas Crow-Armstrong is tied for third with Alec Burleson at +460.

It's pretty much a pick 'em for this clash, as the Cardinals are listed at -110 (wager $110 to win $100) in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Cubs reside at -109 (wager $109 to win $100). The total is positioned at 8.5 after opening at 9. You can find the model's latest projections and expert picks for Cubs-Cardinals at SportsLine.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Cubs vs. Cardinals on Saturday.

CHICAGO CUBS at ST. LOUIS CARDINALS | 8/9 | 7:15 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Cubs -109

Chicago wins in 59% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Cubs -1.5 (+147)

Chicago covers in 42% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 9 (-110)

The Over hits in 59.2% of simulations

Projected score: Cubs 5.3, Cardinals 4.4