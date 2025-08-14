It's a battle between National League West foes on national TV Thursday night, as the Colorado Rockies host the Arizona Diamondbacks at 8:40 p.m. ET on FS1. The Diamondbacks are currently tied for third place in the NL West with the San Francisco Giants, as each squad is 10 games behind the first-place San Diego Padres. The Rockies, meanwhile, have MLB's worst record at 32-88 and are 26.5 games back of the third-place Diamondbacks.

If you're looking to get into MLB betting at the top sportsbooks, check out the SportsLine Projection Model for the latest Diamondbacks vs. Rockies odds, predictions and player props. The model enters Week 21 of the 2025 MLB season at a profitable 31-23 on top-rated MLB money line picks.

The Diamondbacks are rolling with lefty Eduardo Rodriguez, who has a disappointing 4-7 record and 5.68 ERA in his second season in Arizona after signing a 4-year, $80 million contract during the 2023 offseason. The Rockies are sending out Bradley Blalock, who is 1-3 with a 7.89 ERA in eight starts this season. In two August starts, Blalock has allowed 12 runs in 10.1 innings for an ugly 10.45 ERA.

Rodriguez's strikeout prop resides at 4.5 (Over -130, Under -102) at FanDuel Sportsbook, while Blalock's is down at 2.5 (Over -136, Under +108). The SportsLine Projection Model's top recommended pitching prop for this contest is Rodriguez Under 3.5 earned runs allowed (-133). The model projects him to surrender 2.6 earned runs tonight, making this a 4.5-star play (out of 5 stars).

Five of the six shortest odds to hit a home run in this game belong to Diamondbacks, with Corbin Carroll (+210) and Ketel Marte (+290) leading the pack. The only Rockies player in that group is Hunter Goodman, who has the third-lowest odds to leave the yard at +320.

The Diamondbacks are -173 road favorites to win (wager $173 to win $100) in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Rockies are +145 (wager $100 to win $145) home underdogs. The total sits at 12 after it was first released at 12.5. You can find the model's latest projections and expert picks for Diamondbacks-Rockies at SportsLine.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Diamondbacks vs. Rockies on Thursday.

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS at COLORADO ROCKIES | 8/14 | 8:40 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Diamondbacks -173

Arizona wins in 65% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Rockies +1.5 (-101)

Colorado covers in 51% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Under 12 (-105)

The Under hits in 49.8% of simulations

Projected score: Diamondbacks 6.8, Rockies 5.2