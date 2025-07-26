The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to win their third consecutive game for the first time in over three weeks, as they've gone 5-11 over their past 16 games. One of those victories came on Friday night over the Boston Red Sox, where Los Angeles prevailed 5-2 at Fenway Park. The two teams square off once again on Saturday night, with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. ET on FOX.

Baseball fans looking for the best MLB bets today at the top sportsbooks can get the latest Dodgers vs. Red Sox predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. The game should offer no shortage of MLB betting opportunities, including MLB player props and more.

Dodgers star and former Red Sox player Mookie Betts was sidelined on Friday for personal reasons, and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that he was unsure whether Betts would be in the lineup for Saturday's affair.

On the mound, there will be a battle of southpaws in Boston, with Clayton Kershaw (4-1, 3.27 ERA) getting the ball for the Dodgers and the Red Sox turning to ace Garrett Crochet (11-4, 2.19 ERA). Crochet's strikeout prop at FanDuel Sportsbook is at 6.5 (Over -152, Under +120), while Kershaw's resides at 4.5 (Over +124, Under -166). Crochet's Over and Kershaw's Under have both been awarded 3 out of 5 stars from the SportsLine Projection Model. The strongest recommendation from the model is Kershaw Under 2.5 earned runs (-103) at 4.5 stars, as Kershaw has allowed two or fewer earned runs in each of his past five road starts.

Shohei Ohtani's streak of five consecutive games with a home run ended at Fenway on Friday night, but he has the shortest odds to leave the yard on Saturday at +240. Ohtani is tied with Aaron Judge for the second-most homers in MLB with 37, two behind Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh. Alex Bregman has the second-lowest home run odds at +400, followed by Andy Pages and Robert Refsnyder at +500 each. As of Saturday morning, there aren't any home run odds available for Betts.

The Red Sox are -147 favorites (wager $147 to win $100) in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Phillies are +122 (wager $100 to win $122) underdogs. Meanwhile, the total sits at 8.5. You can find the model's latest projections and expert picks for Dodgers-Red Sox at SportsLine.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections and MLB betting picks today for Dodgers vs. Red Sox.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS at BOSTON RED SOX | 7/26 | 7:15 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Dodgers +125

Los Angeles wins in 44% of simulations

Run line

Pick: Dodgers +1.5 (-169)

Los Angeles covers in 65% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 8.5 (-109)

The Over hits in 65.7% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Projected score: Red Sox 5.4, Dodgers 5.1