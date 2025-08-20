The San Diego Padres entered last weekend in first place in the NL West. They then proceeded to lose four straight games, including three to the current NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers. San Diego snapped its skid with a 5-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night and now will look to cut into the Dodgers' two-game NL West lead on Wednesday when the Padres face the Giants once again at 9:40 p.m. ET on MLB Network.

Those interested in MLB betting at the top sportsbooks can get the latest Giants vs. Padres odds, predictions and player props from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times.

JP Sears (7-10, 5.12 ERA) gets the nod for the Padres, and he hopes to have a better outing than his San Diego debut. Sears was acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Athletics that also landed San Diego All-Star reliever Mason Miller. Sears allowed five earned runs and 10 hits in his Padres debut against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Aug. 4 and then was sent down to Triple-A El Paso. He'll be going up against Giants righty Landen Roupp (7-6, 3.45 ERA).

Sears' strikeout prop at FanDuel Sportsbook is 4.5 (Over -146, Under +114), while Roupp's is even lower at 3.5 (Over -130, Under -102). The SportsLine Projection Model sees strong value on Roupp's strikeout prop, rating the Over as a 4.5-star play (out of 5 stars). Roupp's projection for tonight comes in at 4.5 punchouts, and he's struck out at least four batters in four of his past five starts.

Three Giants lead the way for shortest home run odds in this contest, with Rafael Devers at +350, Heliot Ramos at +390 and Willy Adames at +390. Fernando Tatis Jr. is the first Padre to appear at +400, with teammate Manny Machado close behind at +420.

The Padres are -156 money line favorites (wager $156 to win $100) in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Giants are +130 underdogs (wager $100 to win $130). The total is positioned at 8, with the Over slightly favored at -112. You can find the model's latest projections and expert picks for Giants-Padres at SportsLine.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Giants vs. Padres on Wednesday.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS at SAN DIEGO PADRES | 8/20 | 9:40 PM ET

Money line

Pick: Padres -156

San Diego wins in 63% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Giants +1.5 (-164)

San Francisco covers in 63% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Under 8 (-108)

The Under hits in 48.6% of simulations

Projected score: Padres 4.3, Giants 3.6