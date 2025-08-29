Two American League teams fighting for playoff positioning meet in Cleveland as the Guardians host the Seattle Mariners for the first game of a weekend series. Seattle just took two of three from the San Diego Padres and holds the third wild card spot while also being two games behind the Houston Astros in the AL West. Cleveland is five games out of a wild card spot and has a chance to directly chip away at Seattle's place in the playoff race, but was held scoreless for three games before Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.

Those interested in MLB betting at the top sportsbooks can get the latest Guardians vs. Mariners odds, predictions and player props from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times.

Logan Allen (7-10, 4.35 ERA) gets the ball for Cleveland. It's been a month to the day since the southpaw logged a win. Seattle counters with George Kirby (8-6, 4.05). The righty control artist hasn't pitched to his usual standards due to injury, but his ERA has been just hair above 3 over the last month.

Allen is set at over/under 4.5 strikeouts (Over -120, Under -106) at FanDuel Sportsbook. Kirby is set at 5.5 (Over -132, Under +100). The SportsLine Projection Model only has slight leans on either strikeout prop, but it does rate Kirby Over 1.5 earned runs 4 stars out of a possible 5.

Cal Raleigh leads MLB with 50 home runs and is the favorite to go deep on the FanDuel odds board at +255. He's followed by Eugenio Suarez (+390), Julio Rodriguez (+470), Randy Arozarena (+500), Kyle Manzardo (+520) and Jose Ramirez (+540).

Here are the SportsLine Projection Model's picks for Guardians vs. Mariners on Friday:

SEATTLE MARINERS at CLEVELAND GUARDIANS | 8/29 | 7:10 PM ET

Money line

Pick: Mariners -161

Seattle wins in 62% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Guardians +1.5 (-134)

Atlanta covers in 56% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 8 (-100)

The Over hits in 53.3% of simulations

Projected score: Mariners 5.2, Guardians 4.0