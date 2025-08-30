The Seattle Mariners are currently in possession of the third and final Wild Card spot in the American League, as they're up three games on the next-closest team (Kansas City Royals). The Cleveland Guardians are four games behind the Mariners, but they shrunk the gap by a game on Friday after rallying from a 4-run deficit to beat Seattle 5-4 on a Steven Kwan walk-off sacrifice fly. The Guardians have two more chances to knock off the Mariners at home, starting with Saturday's battle at 7:15 p.m. ET on FOX.

Those interested in MLB betting at the top sportsbooks can get the latest Mariners vs. Guardians odds, predictions and player props from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times.

The Mariners will be sending out Logan Gilbert (4-5, 3.69 ERA), while Gavin Williams gets the nod for the home team. Gilbert had a masterful performance in his last time out, allowing just one run in six innings while striking out 13 Athletics. Williams has had a strong August with a 2.73 ERA this month in five outings, though in his last start, he picked up his first loss since July 1 after surrendering three runs in 3.1 innings to the Rangers.

Gilbert's strikeout prop is at 6.5 (Over -144, Under +106) at FanDuel Sportsbook, while Williams' is at 5.5 (Over -116, Under -110). The SportsLine Projection Model is suggesting to take Under for Williams with a projection of 5.2 strikeouts (3.5 stars out of 5) and the Over for Gilbert with a projection of 6.8 punchouts (3 stars out of 5).

Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is still the MLB home run leader with 50, though Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber is right behind at 49. It's not a surprise to see Raleigh with the shortest odds to go yard in this contest at +285, with teammate Eugenio Suarez next at +420. Guardians star Jose Ramirez has the third-lowest odds for this market at +460.

Here are the SportsLine Projection Model's picks for Mariners vs. Guardians on Saturday:

SEATTLE MARINERS at CLEVELAND GUARDIANS | 8/30 | 7:15 PM ET

Money line

Pick: Mariners -140

Seattle wins in 56% of simulations

Run line

Pick: Guardians +1.5 (-147)

Cleveland covers in 61% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 7.5 (+103)

The Over hits in 58.9% of simulations

Projected score: Mariners 4.7, Guardians 4.0