Two likely playoff teams meet up in Philadelphia for a three-game set to start the week, as the Seattle Mariners take on the Philadelphia Phillies. Both squads have struggled of late, as the Mariners have lost four of their past five contests while the Phillies have dropped four of their past six. The Phillies are nursing a five-game lead over the New York Mets in the NL East, whereas the Mariners are just 1.5 games back of the Houston Astros for first place in the AL West. The first battle between the Mariners and Phillies is on Monday, August 18, at 6:45 p.m. ET on MLB Network.

Those interested in MLB betting at the top sportsbooks can get the latest Mariners vs. Phillies odds, predictions and player props from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times.

The Mariners are sending out Logan Gilbert (3-4, 3.31 ERA), and the Phillies are counting on southpaw Ranger Suarez (8-6, 3.28 ERA). Gilbert has surrendered two or fewer earned runs in four of his past six outings and struck out at least six batters in all six efforts but has gone just 1-1 over that span. Suarez entered August with a 2.68 ERA, but his ERA has gone up to 3.28 after giving up 14 earned runs in 18.2 innings this month.

Gilbert's strikeout prop at FanDuel Sportsbook is at 6.5 (Over -112, Under -118), while Suarez's resides at 5.5 (Over -110, Under -116). The SportsLine Projection Model has awarded 3.5 stars (out of 5) for both Overs on their strikeout props, with Gilbert coming in at 6.8 punchouts and Suarez calculated for 5.8.

Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh leads MLB with 47 home runs, whereas Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber is tied for second with Shohei Ohtani with 43. It's not a surprise to see Raleigh and Schwarber tied for the shortest home run odds for Monday's contest at +250 apiece. Eugenio Suarez, who is fifth with 38 big flies, is just behind the duo at +285, followed by Bryce Harper at +350.

This game is essentially a pick'em, as the Phillies are priced at -110 to win on Monday (wager $110 to win $100) and the Mariners are -109 (wager $109 to win $100) in the latest SportsLine consensus odds. The total sits at 8, with the Under favored at -120. You can find the model's latest projections and expert picks for Mariners-Phillies at SportsLine.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Mariners vs. Phillies on Monday.

SEATTLE MARINERS at PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES | 8/18 | 6:45 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Mariners -109

Seattle wins in 52% of simulations

Run line

Pick: Phillies +1.5 (-186)

Philadelphia covers in 65% of simulations

Over/Under

Pick: Over 8 (-102)

The Over hits in 51.4% of simulations

Projected score: Mariners 4.7, Phillies 4.3