It's rare to see a five-game series in the regular season in MLB, but that's going to happen beginning Thursday, Aug. 7, when the Miami Marlins visit the Atlanta Braves. The Marlins and Braves will play a doubleheader Saturday to add an additional contest to what was a four-game set. Miami is back in the playoff mix after a huge winning run while Atlanta tries to salvage something from a season that started off poorly and never turned around.

The model simulates every game 10,000 times and enters Week 20 of the 2025 MLB season a profitable 28-23 run on top-rated MLB money line picks.

Eury Perez (4-3, 2.70 ERA) will get the start for the Marlins on Thursday. Perez is coming off six shutout innings against the Yankees, where he also logged five strikeouts. DraftKings has set his strikeout line at 5.5 (Over -120, Under -105) and the model suggests taking the Under, projecting Perez at 5.3 strikeouts. The Braves are countering with Carlos Carrasco (1-1, 5.68 ERA), who last appeared in Atlanta's wild 12-11 win over the Reds in extra innings. Carrasco threw six innings in that game, giving up three runs and striking out five. His strikeouts line at DraftKings is set at 3.5 (Over -140, Under +110).

Braves slugger Matt Olson is the favorite to hit a home run Thursday at +320, but Marlins star Kyle Stowers isn't far behind at +340. Agustin Ramirez (+370), Sean Murphy (+400) and Drake Baldwin (+425) round out the top five in the home run odds table.

The Marlins are -121 favorites (wager $121 to win $100) on the money line in the latest SportsLine consensus odds while the Braves are +104 underdogs (wager $100 to win $104). The total comes in at 8.5.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Marlins vs. Braves on Thursday, August 7.

MIAMI MARLINS at ATLANTA BRAVES | 8/7 | 7:15 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Braves +1.5 (-167) ("A" grade)

Atlanta covers in 72% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Braves +104

Atlanta wins in 56% of simulations

Over/Under

Pick: Under 8.5

The Under hits in 53.9% of simulations

Projected score: Braves 4.3, Marlins 4.1