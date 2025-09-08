The Philadelphia Phillies have a seven-game lead in the NL East over the New York Mets heading into the home stretch. If the Mets want any hope at finishing atop the division standings, they'll have to make a mark in their four-game series this week in Philadelphia. The first game of the set between these rivals is on Monday, Sept. 8, at 6:45 p.m. ET on MLB Network.

Those interested in MLB betting at the top sportsbooks can get the latest Mets vs. Phillies odds, predictions and player props from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times.

The Mets are sending electric rookie Nolan McLean (4-0, 1.37 ERA) out for tonight's start, while the Phillies are countering with Aaron Nola (3-8, 6.78 ERA). McLean has been the winning pitcher in all four of his career MLB outings, including when he pitched eight scoreless innings in a 6-0 victory over the Phillies back on Aug. 27. On the flip side, Nola has allowed at least four earned runs in five of his past six starts, as his ERA has risen from 4.61 to 6.78 over that span.

McLean and Nola's strikeout props are both at 5.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook. McLean is the slightly bigger favorite to go Under 5.5 (Over +108, Under -144) than Nola (Over +104, Under -138). While both strikeout Overs have been given 3.5 stars (out of 5) by the SportsLine Projection Model, the model's strongest recommendation for pitching props is Nola Over 2.5 earned runs allowed (-112), which has been given 4.5 stars thanks to a projection of 3.1 earned runs allowed.

Kyle Schwarber is second in baseball this season with 49 home runs, as he trails Seattle's Cal Raleigh by four for the MLB lead. The Phillies slugger has the shortest odds to leave the yard in Monday's game at +215, followed by Mets stars Juan Soto at +255 and Pete Alonso at +280. Bryce Harper and Francisco Lindor are each tied for the fourth-lowest odds at +420.

Here are the SportsLine Projection Model's picks for Mets vs. Phillies on Monday:

NEW YORK METS at PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES | 9/8 | 6:45 PM ET

Money line

Pick: Phillies +105

Philadelphia wins in 55% of simulations

Run line

Pick: Phillies +1.5 (-159)

Philadelphia covers in 69% of simulations

Over/Under

Pick: Over 8.5 (-120)

The Over hits in 68.2% of simulations

Projected score: Phillies 5.4, Mets 5.3