It's do-or-die time for the New York Mets, who have now lost six games in a row and are dangerously close to losing a spot in the playoffs. The bad news is that the Texas Rangers, winners of four straight and seven of their last 10, are coming to Citi Field. Texas is just two games out of the final AL wild card spot, and former Mets ace Jacob deGrom will make his return to Queens to try to shorten the gap even further. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and the game will be shown nationally on Apple TV+.

Rookie Jonah Tong (4.09 ERA in 11 MLB innings) will make his third career start for the Mets. One of the top pitching prospects in the sport, Tong hasn't quite achieved the remarkable performance of fellow New York rookie Nolan McLean, but the right-hander looks likely to be a fixture in the rotation for years to come. The veteran deGrom (11-7, 2.78) is having his first healthy season since he left Queens, and while he's not pumping 100 mph on every pitch, he's still pitching like an ace.

Both Tong and deGrom are set at over/under 5.5 strikeouts at FanDuel Sportsbook. Tong's Over is -130 and his Under is -102, while deGrom's Over is -170 and his Under is +130. The SportsLine Inside the Lines team's model rates Tong's Under 4 stars out of a possible 5, as it projects the rookie to notch five punchouts.

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso is the +300 favorite to hit a home run on the FanDuel odds board. He's followed by Juan Soto (+310), Jake Burger (+350), Wyatt Langford (+360), Joc Pederson (+360), Francisco Lindor (+470), Mark Vientos (+480) and Brandon Nimmo (+500).

Here are the Inside the Lines team's picks for Mets vs. Rangers on Friday:

TEXAS RANGERS at NEW YORK METS | 9/12 | 7:10 PM ET

Money line

Pick: Mets -114

New York wins in 53% of simulations

Run line

Pick: Mets +1.5 (-193)

New York covers in 68% of simulations

Over/Under

Pick: Over 7.5 (-110)

The Over hits in 69.7% of simulations

Projected score: Mets 5, Rangers 4.9