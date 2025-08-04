After a monster trade deadline, the San Diego Padres trail the Los Angeles Dodgers by just three games in the National League West standings. The Padres will look to inch even closer when they face another division rival, the Arizona Diamondbacks, in a three-game set in the desert. The first battle between the Padres and Diamondbacks in this series is on Monday, August 4, at 9:40 p.m. ET on MLB Network.

Baseball fans looking to get into MLB betting at the top sportsbooks can get the latest Padres vs. Diamondbacks predictions and player props from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times.

One of San Diego's trade acquisitions will make his debut on the bump tonight, as the Padres are rolling out former Athletic JP Sears. The southpaw went 7-9 with a 4.95 ERA with the Athletics this season before he was dealt, along with reliever Mason Miller, to San Diego. Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks are sending out Brandon Pfaadt, who has also struggled this campaign with a 5.11 ERA despite the 10-7 record.

Both Sears and Pfaadt have strikeout props of 4.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook, with Sears' and Pfaadt's Unders both favored at -166 (Sears' Over is at +124, Pfaadt's is at +130). Out of the two starting pitchers, the SportsLine Projection Model has given the highest score to Pfaadt's Over (4 out of 5 stars) with a projection of 4.8 punchouts.

Ketel Marte has the shortest odds of any player in this contest to leave the yard at +285, followed by a pair of Padres with Manny Machado at +350 and Fernando Tatis Jr. at +360. Other notable names to homer include Corbin Carroll at +460, Xander Bogaerts at +560 and Jackson Merrill at +560.

The Padres are -139 favorites (wager $139 to win $100) in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Diamondbacks are +117 (wager $100 to win $117) underdogs. The total sits at 9.5, with the Under favored at -121. You can find the model's latest projections and expert picks for Padres-Diamondbacks at SportsLine.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Padres vs. Diamondbacks on Monday.

SAN DIEGO PADRES at ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS | 8/4 | 9:40 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Diamondbacks +117

Arizona wins in 49% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Diamondbacks +1.5 (-137)

Arizona covers in 66% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Under 9.5 (-121)

The Under hits in 54.9% of simulations

Projected score: Padres 4.9, Diamondbacks 4.5