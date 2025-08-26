Can the New York Mets pull off a stunning NL East comeback? After their 13-3 victory on Monday over the Philadelphia Phillies, New York now trails Philadelphia by six games in the NL East standings. This current three-game series is the last time these two teams will play at Citi Field in the regular season, while a four-game set at Citizens Bank Park is set for Sept. 8-11. The Phillies and Mets will battle again on Tuesday, Aug. 26, at 7:10 p.m. ET on TBS.

Those interested in MLB betting at the top sportsbooks can get the latest Phillies vs. Mets odds, predictions and player props from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times.

Southpaw Jesus Luzardo (12-6, 4.10 ERA) will get the road start for the Phillies, while the Mets will be countering with Sean Manaea (1-2, 5.15 ERA). Manaea has allowed at least four earned runs in each of his four August outings, as he's compiled a 7.91 ERA this month. Luzardo, on the other hand, has a 3.00 August ERA and just struck out 12 Seattle Mariners in six innings with only one earned run allowed in his last start.

Luzardo and Manaea both have strikeout props of 5.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook. Luzardo's Over is priced at -152 (Under is +114), whereas Manaea's Over is at -142 (Under is +112). The SportsLine Projection Model prefers Luzardo's Over of the two, as its projection of 6.3 Luzardo punchouts makes that Over a 3.5-star recommendation out of 5 stars.

Mets catcher Luis Torrens drove in five of New York's 13 runs on Monday, with three of them coming on a home run in the seventh inning. Torrens is at +900 to leave the yard once again on Tuesday, while the top of the odds board consists of stars such as Kyle Schwarber (+230), Pete Alonso (+260), Juan Soto (+370), Bryce Harper (+440) and Francisco Lindor (+450).

Here are the SportsLine Projection Model's picks for Phillies vs. Mets on Tuesday:

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES at NEW YORK METS | 8/26 | 7:10 PM ET

Money line

Pick: Mets -106

New York wins in 53% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Mets +1.5 (-181)

New York covers in 68% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 8.5 (+100)

The Over hits in 55.1% of simulations

Projected score: Mets 4.8, Phillies 4.7