The New York Mets badly need a win. They've lost five in a row, are just 14-23 since the start of August, and are just two games ahead of the Cincinnati Reds for the final National League wild card spot. They're also on the verge of being swept in four games by the NL East-leading Philadelphia Phillies, who will look to finish off the job on Thursday. First pitch at Citizens Bank Park is set for 7:15 p.m. ET, and the game will be shown nationally on FOX.

Those interested in MLB betting at the top sportsbooks can get the latest Phillies vs. Mets odds, predictions and player props from the SportsLine Inside the Lines team, which simulates every game 10,000 times.

David Peterson (9-5, 3.72 ERA) gets the start for New York. The first-time All-Star has been a badly needed stabilizing force in the rotation for the Mets. He got the win in his last outing against the Reds -- the last Mets victory. Jesus Luzardo (14-6, 4.01) goes for Philadelphia. Luzardo hasn't recorded a loss in his last four starts.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Peterson set at over/under 5.5 strikeouts (Over +118, Under -158), while Luzardo is set at 6.5 strikeouts (Over and Under both -114). While the Inside the Lines team's projection model doesn't have a strong lean on these strikeout props, it does rate Peterson Over 15.5 outs record a 4.5/5 play, as it projects Peterson to record 18 outs.

Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber recently hit his 50th home run of the season, and he's the co-favorite to go deep at FanDuel at +320, along with Mets first baseman Pete Alonso. Following them are Juan Soto (+370), Francisco Lindor (+400), Francisco Alvarez (+470), Mark Vientos (+480), Bryce Harper (+500), Harrison Bader (+560) and Nick Castellanos (+560).

Here are the Inside the Lines team's picks for Phillies vs. Mets on Thursday:

NEW YORK METS at PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES | 9/11 | 7:15 PM ET

Money line

Pick: Mets +114

New York wins in 45% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Mets +1.5 (-185)

New York covers in 67% of simulations

Over/Under

Pick: Over 8.5 (-110)

The Over hits in 63.8% of simulations

Projected score: Phillies 5.1, Mets 5