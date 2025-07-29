The New York Yankees are staring at a five-game deficit to the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East and are barely clinging on to the top wild card spot. New York is 3.5 games ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays in the wild card standings, as the Rays are currently on the outside looking in for the AL playoff picture. Both teams will be looking to improve their playoff position in the Bronx on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. ET on TBS.

Baseball fans looking to get into MLB betting at the top sportsbooks can get the latest Rays vs. Yankees predictions and player props from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times.

The Yankees will turn to ace Max Fried (11-4, 2.62 ERA) to bounce back from Monday's 4-2 loss to the Rays, though Fried has struggled of late. He hasn't recorded a quality start in each of his past four outings, as his ERA has risen from 1.92 to 2.62 over that span. The Rays will counter with Joe Boyle (1-0, 1.42), who is making his first start since April 13, with his other four appearances this campaign being multi-inning relief efforts in July.

Fried's strikeout prop at FanDuel Sportsbook is at 5.5 (Over -118, Under -108), while Boyle's sits at 4.5 (Over -122, Under -108). Out of those two strikeout props, the strongest recommendation from the SportsLine Projection Model is the Over on Boyle's, which has been given 3.5 stars out of 5 thanks to a projection of 4.7 strikeouts.

Yankees players have the six shortest home run odds for Tuesday's game, with Giancarlo Stanton (+240) and Ben Rice (+340) leading the way. Rays infielder Junior Caminero is tied for the seventh-shortest odds at +430, along with new Yankees acquisition Ryan McMahon.

The Yankees are -192 favorites (wager $192 to win $100) in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Rays are +160 (wager $100 to win $160) underdogs. The total is at 8.5, with the Over favored at -120. You can find the model's latest projections and expert picks for Rays-Yankees at SportsLine.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Rays vs. Yankees on Tuesday.

TAMPA BAY RAYS at NEW YORK YANKEES | 7/29 | 7:05 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Yankees -193

New York wins in 63% of simulations

Run line

Pick: Rays +1.5 (-125)

Tampa Bay covers in 61% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Under 8.5 (-101)

The Under hits in 54.3% of simulations

Projected score: Yankees 4.6, Rays 3.8