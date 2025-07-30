The New York Yankees rallied from an early 3-0 deficit to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-5 on Tuesday night. The Yankees are now four games behind the Toronto Blue Jays—who were swept in a Tuesday doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles—for the American League East lead after falling as far as 6.5 games back. New York will try and gain some more ground when the team takes on Tampa Bay on Wednesday, July 30 at 7:05 p.m. ET on MLB Network and Prime Video.

Baseball fans looking to get into MLB betting at the top sportsbooks can get the latest Rays vs. Yankees predictions and player props from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times.

Will Warren (6-5, 4.82 ERA) will take the mound for the Yankees, while the Rays have given the nod to Zack Littell (8-8, 3.72 ERA). Warren has allowed two earned runs or fewer in three of his past four outings after his ERA sat at 5.02 at the beginning of the month. Littell is coming off one of his worst performances of the season, giving up five earned runs and 10 hits in six innings against the Cincinnati Reds last Friday.

Both starting pitchers' strikeout props at FanDuel Sportsbook are at 4.5, with Warren's Over favored at -150 and Littell's Under favored at -160. The SportsLine Projection Model is strongly suggesting to back Warren's Over, awarding it 4.5/5 stars with a projection of 5.7 strikeouts. Littell Over 4.5 punchouts (+120) has been issued 4 stars, as he's been calculated for 4.8 strikeouts.

Cody Bellinger and Anthony Volpe homered for the Yankees last night and they are +370 and +560, respectively, to leave the yard again on Wednesday. Bellinger has hit eight home runs in July, his most in any month in his first campaign as Yankee. Giancarlo Stanton has the shortest odds of any player in this contest to homer at +215, while Jonathan Aranda, who hit his 12th homer of the season yesterday, has the lowest odds of any Rays player at +350.

The Yankees are -137 favorites (wager $137 to win $100) in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Rays are +118 (wager $100 to win $118) underdogs. The total is at 9, with the Over at -106 and the Under at -114. You can find the model's latest projections and expert picks for Rays-Yankees at SportsLine.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Rays vs. Yankees on Wednesday.

TAMPA BAY RAYS at NEW YORK YANKEES | 7/30 | 7:05 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Rays +118

Tampa Bay wins in 47% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Rays +1.5 (-175)

Tampa Bay covers in 67% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 9 (-106)

The Over hits in 47.4% of simulations

Projected score: Yankees 4.9, Rays 4.8