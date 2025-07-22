The Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies are both thick in the playoff race. Boston occupies the third wild-card spot in the American League thanks to a 10-game winning streak earlier this month. Philadelphia is up by half a game in the National League East standings over the New York Mets, and won the first game of this series on Monday after a walk-off catcher's interference. First pitch for this Tuesday, July 22 battle is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. ET, and the game will be televised on TBS.

Baseball fans looking for the best MLB bets today at the top sportsbooks can get the latest Red Sox vs. Phillies predictions and player props from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. The game should offer no shortage of MLB betting opportunities, including MLB player props and more.

Cristopher Sanchez (8-2, 2.50 ERA) has been brilliant for Philadelphia, and it was a shock that he didn't make the All-Star team. The left-hander is seventh in baseball in fWAR among starting pitchers, forming half a devastating 1-2 punch atop the Philadelphia rotation with Zack Wheeler. While the changeup specialist isn't as much of a strikeout threat as Wheeler, Sanchez is still more than capable of carving up a lineup. DraftKings Sportsbook has Sanchez set at over/under 6.5 strikeouts for Tuesday, with the Over priced +120 and the Under at -155. The model leans to the Under.

Boston counters with Richard Fitts (1-3, 4.28). The right-hander has bounced between Triple-A and the majors for much of the season, but Fitts has been serviceable when he's been given the ball in the big leagues. His most recent MLB outing was a win over the Colorado Rockies on July 7. For Tuesday, DraftKings gives him a strikeout total of 3.5, with the Over and Under both priced -115. The model rates the Over 4 stars out of 5.

Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber is the favorite at DraftKings to hit a home run at +225. He's followed by Bryce Harper (+330), Nick Castellanos (+390), Trevor Story (+500), Trea Turner (+500), Alex Bregman (+500), Max Kepler (+500) and J.T. Realmuto (+550).

The Phillies are -202 favorites (wager $202 to win $100) in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Red Sox are +167 (wager $100 to win $167) underdogs. The total currently sits at 8.5, with the Under favored at -115. You can find the model's latest projections and expert picks for Phillies-Red Sox at SportsLine.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections and MLB betting picks today for Red Sox vs. Phillies.

BOSTON RED SOX at PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES | 7/22 | 6:45 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Red Sox +167

Boston wins in 42% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Red Sox +1.5 (-126)

Boston covers in 64% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 8.5 (-105)

The Over hits in 62.4% of simulations

Projected score: Phillies 5.2, Red Sox 4.7