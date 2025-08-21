This is the final regular season series of the year at Yankee Stadium between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, and it certainly comes at an interesting time. Ahead of this four-game set, the Yankees are 1.5 games ahead of the Red Sox for the top AL Wild Card spot. New York has won five straight thanks to road sweeps against the St. Louis Cardinals and Tampa Bay Rays, while Boston has dropped three consecutive contests. The two heated rivals will battle on Thursday, Aug. 21, at 7:15 p.m. on FOX.

Those interested in MLB betting at the top sportsbooks can get the latest Red Sox vs. Yankees odds, predictions and player props from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times.

The Yankees will be sending out Luis Gil (1-1, 5.14 ERA), and the Red Sox will counter with Lucas Giolito (8-2, 3.63 ERA). Gil, the 2024 AL Rookie of the Year, missed the beginning of the season after suffering a high-grade lat strain back in late February. Gil has made three starts this season and picked up his first win of the campaign in his last outing when he allowed just one earned run in 5.1 innings against the Cardinals. Meanwhile, Giolito has surrendered just one earned run in three of his past four starts.

Both pitchers' strikeout props at FanDuel Sportsbook are 5.5, with Giolito's Under favored at -154 (his Over is +116) and Gil's Under at -138 (his Over is +110). The SportsLine Projection Model's strongest recommendation for a pitching prop, though, is Giolito Over 15.5 outs (-119). The model has the Boston righty projected for 17.5 outs recorded in tonight's outing, making this Over a 4.5-star play (out of 5 stars).

Whenever the Yankees are playing, there's pretty much only one player to expect with the shortest home run odds. That's the case again here, as Aaron Judge is priced at +200 to leave the yard on Thursday night. Judge's teammate Giancarlo Stanton is close behind at +220, followed by fellow Yankees Ben Rice at +360, Trent Grisham at +390 and Jazz Chisholm at +450. Alex Bregman is the first Red Sox player to appear for this market at +460.

The Yankees are -145 money line favorites (wager $145 to win $100) in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Red Sox are +121 underdogs (wager $100 to win $121). The total is listed at 8.5, with the Under favored at -116. You can find the model's latest projections and expert picks for Red Sox-Yankees at SportsLine.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Red Sox vs. Yankees on Thursday.

BOSTON RED SOX at NEW YORK YANKEES | 8/21 | 7:15 PM ET

Money line

Pick: Yankees -145

New York wins in 61% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Yankees -1.5 (+145)

New York covers in 40% of simulations

Over/Under

Pick: Over 8.5 (-105)

The Over hits in 64.5% of simulations

Projected score: Yankees 5.5, Red Sox 4.8