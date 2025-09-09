A critically important week for Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees begins on Tuesday as they welcome Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers to the Bronx for the start of a three-game series. The Yankees trail the Toronto Blue Jays by just two games in the AL East, and wins over Detroit -- one of the best teams in baseball -- could vault them to the top of the division. New York travels to Boston for a series with the Red Sox at the end of the week, making this a vitally important sequence for the Yankees' playoff positioning. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 7:05, and the game will be shown nationally on TBS.

Those interested in MLB betting at the top sportsbooks can get the latest Yankees vs. Tigers odds, predictions and player props from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times.

Rookie Will Warren (8-6, 4.28 ERA) gets the start for New York. The right-hander has pitched to a 3.55 ERA in the second half and has promising stuff. He'll be opposed by Detroit's Casey Mize (13-5, 3.87). The former first overall pick is finally healthy and has pitched well overall but saw a noticeable dip in his production over July and August. He recorded a win in his last outing against the Mets.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Warren set at over/under 5.5 strikeouts (Over +110, Under -148), while Mize is set at 4.5 strikeouts (Over -130, Under +102). The SportsLine Projection Model rates Mize's Over 4 stars out of a possible 5, forecasting the righty for 5.2 punchouts.

Judge has the shortest odds to hit a home run on the FanDuel odds board at +200. He's followed by Giancarlo Stanton (+280), Ben Rice (+330), Trent Grisham (+330), Riley Greene (+350), Jazz Chisholm (+390), Cody Bellinger (+400), Austin Wells (+400) and Kerry Carpenter (+420).

Here are the SportsLine Projection Model's picks for Tigers vs. Yankees on Tuesday:

DETROIT TIGERS at NEW YORK YANKEES | 9/9 | 7:05 PM ET

Money line

Pick: Yankees -160

New York wins in 59% of simulations

Run line

Pick: Tigers +1.5 (-156)

Detroit covers in 63% of simulations

Over/Under

Pick: Over 8.5 (-104)

The Over hits in 62.2% of simulations

Projected score: Yankees 5.2, Tigers 4.7