The New York Yankees are barely clinging onto the final American League playoff berth, as they're just half a game ahead of the Cleveland Guardians for the third AL Wild Card spot. After losing two of three at home to the Houston Astros this weekend, the Yankees will look to bounce back in the Bronx when they host the Minnesota Twins for a three-game set. The first battle between these two foes is at 7:05 p.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 11, with the game shown nationally on MLB Network.

Baseball fans looking to get into MLB betting at the top sportsbooks can get the latest Twins vs. Yankees predictions and player props from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times.

The Twins are rolling with Zebby Matthews (3-3, 5.17 ERA) for tonight's outing, while Will Warren (6-5, 4.44 ERA) will get the start for the Yankees. Warren has been pitching much better for New York of late, as he's allowed two earned runs or fewer in three straight starts and has seen his ERA drop from 4.91 to 4.44 over that span.

Matthews' strikeout prop at FanDuel Sportsbook is at 5.5 (Over +100, Under -132), whereas Warren's is set at 4.5 (Over -156, Under +124). Matthews has registered at least six punchouts in three of his past four efforts, and Warren has gone Over 4.5 strikeouts in three of his last four as well. The SportsLine Projection Model has awarded 3.5 stars (out of 5) for the Overs on both pitchers' strikeout props, as Warren is projected for 5.5 and Matthews has been projected at 5.7.

Aaron Judge has not homered in five games since returning from an elbow injury, but he has the shortest odds to leave the yard in this contest at +162. In 40 career games against the Twins, Judge is batting .341 and has launched 11 home runs. Judge is followed on the odds board by teammates Trent Grisham (+320), Jazz Chisholm (+340) and Ben Rice (+340). Kody Clemens is the first Twins player to appear at +350.

Despite their recent struggles, the Yankees are sizable -178 favorites to win on Monday (wager $178 to win $100) in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, whereas the Twins are priced as +149 (wager $100 to win $149) underdogs. The total resides at 9, with the Under favored at -116. You can find the model's latest projections and expert picks for Twins-Yankees at SportsLine.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Twins vs. Yankees on Monday.

MINNESOTA TWINS at NEW YORK YANKEES | 8/11 | 7:05 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Yankees -178

New York wins in 63% of simulations

Run line

Pick: Twins +1.5 (-139)

Minnesota covers in 60% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 9 (-104)

The Over hits in 62.4% of simulations

Projected score: Yankees 5.5, Twins 4.7