Two of the best teams in the American League begin a three-game series on Tuesday when Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees visit Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros. New York is 2.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays and holds the top wild card spot, while Houston leads the AL West by three games over the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET, and the game will be shown nationally on TBS.

Those interested in MLB betting at the top sportsbooks can get the latest Yankees vs. Astros odds, predictions and player props from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times.

Southpaw Max Fried (14-5, 3.06 ERA) gets the start for New York. After a bump in the road, Fried has settled back in as his usual dominant self over his last two starts. At his best, the veteran has been a more than capable replacement for the injured Gerrit Cole. Houston counters with Framber Valdez (12-7, 3.18), who got his first win in more than a month in his last start. It could be a long night for the Yankees if the best version of Valdez shows up, but his recent form has been questionable.

Both Fried and Valdez are set at over/under 5.5 strikeouts at FanDuel Sportsbook. Fried's Over is +104 and his Under -140. Valdez's Over is -150 and his Under is +120. The SportsLine Projection Model rates Fried's Over 4 stars out of 5.

Judge is the favorite to hit a home run on the FanDuel odds board at +240. He's followed by Giancarlo Stanton (+300), Yordan Alvarez (+430), Christian Walker (+520), Paul Goldschmidt (+520), Cody Bellinger (+600), Jazz Chisholm (+600) and Austin Wells (+600).

Here are the SportsLine Projection Model's picks for Yankees vs. Astros on Tuesday:

NEW YORK YANKEES at HOUSTON ASTROS | 9/2 | 8:10 PM ET

Money line

Pick: Astros +100

Houston wins in 49% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Astros +1.5 (-174)

Houston covers in 65% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 8 (-105)

The Over hits in 64.1% of simulations

Projected score: Yankees 4.7, Astros 4.4