The New York Yankees (56-45) snagged a much-needed win on Tuesday when Ben Rice hit a game-winning home run off Toronto Blue Jays (59-42) closer Jeff Hoffman to move a game closer to the Jays in the AL East standings. Aaron Judge and the Yankees are now just three games back, and a win in Wednesday's series finale would make retaking the East much more attainable. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays will seek to regain ground. First pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET, and the game will stream on Prime Video.

Baseball fans looking for the best MLB bets today at the top sportsbooks can get the latest Yankees vs. Blue Jays predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. The game should offer no shortage of MLB betting opportunities, including MLB player props and more.

Ace Max Fried (11-3, 2.43 ERA) gets the start for New York. The left-hander has been outstanding in his first year in pinstripes and should be a down-ballot Cy Young Award candidate. Fried left his last outing before the All-Star break after just three innings due to a blister on his pitching hand, but he should be fully ready to go for Wednesday's game. FanDuel Sportsbook has Fried set at over/under 4.5 strikeouts for Wednesday, with the Over priced -110 and the Under at -120. The SportsLine Projection Model rates the Over 4.5 stars out of 5, as it projects Fried to notch 5.7 Ks.

Chris Bassitt (10-4, 3.89) goes for the Blue Jays. The veteran right-hander has been volatile at times, but on the whole it's been a solid campaign for Bassitt. He earned a victory in his last outing by throwing 6 1/3 shutout innings against the San Francisco Giants, striking out five in the process. Bassitt is set at O/U 5.5 strikeouts for Wednesday, with FanDuel pricing the Over at -110 and the Under at -116. The model leans to the Over.

Aaron Judge is the favorite to hit a home run on the FanDuel odds board at +148. He's followed by Jazz Chisholm (+390), Trent Grisham (+400), Ben Rice (+420), Cody Bellinger (+430), Austin Wells (+450), Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (+480) and George Springer (+520).

The Yankees are -139 favorites (wager $139 to win $100) in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Blue Jays are +118 (wager $100 to win $118) underdogs. The total currently sits at 8.5, with the Under favored at -119. You can find the model's latest projections and expert picks for Yankees-Blue Jays at SportsLine.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections and MLB betting picks today for Yankees vs. Blue Jays.

NEW YORK YANKEES at TORONTO BLUE JAYS | 7/23 | 7:07 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Blue Jays +118

Toronto wins in 45% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Blue Jays +1.5 (-145)

Toronto covers in 61% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 8.5 (-102)

The Over hits in 63.1% of simulations

Projected score: Yankees 5.4, Blue Jays 4.7