Can the New York Yankees overcome a 3-game AL East deficit to the Toronto Blue Jays with 10 games remaining? The Yankees failed to take advantage of a Blue Jays loss on Friday by also losing to the Baltimore Orioles 4-2. The Yankees and Orioles will square off in Baltimore again on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. ET on MLB Network.

Those interested in MLB betting at the top sportsbooks can get the latest Yankees vs. Orioles odds, predictions and player props from the SportsLine Inside the Lines team's model, which simulates every game 10,000 times.

The Yankees have given the nod to Carlos Rodon (16-9, 3.11 ERA) for Saturday's outing, while the Orioles are rolling with Tomoyuki Sugano (10-8, 4.39 ERA). Rodon has allowed two earned runs or fewer in eight consecutive starts, but he has wound up as the losing pitcher in his past two outings after he had previously won five straight starts. Sugano has faced the Yankees twice this season and has surrendered three earned runs in 8.2 innings in those efforts.

Rodon's strikeout prop is 5.5 (Over -162, Under +122) at FanDuel Sportsbook, while Sugano's is at 4.5 (Over +132, Under -178). The top pitcher prop recommendation, though, from SportsLine Inside the Lines team's model is Sugano Over 2.5 earned runs allowed at -111. The model has Sugano allowing 2.9 earned runs, making that Over a 4-star play (out of 5 stars).

It's not a surprise to see Aaron Judge have the shortest home run odds for any Yankees game, and that's the case here with him listed at +162. The Yankees actually have seven of the eight players with the lowest odds to leave the yard in this contest, including Giancarlo Stanton at +215 and Ben Rice at +300. The first Orioles player to appear is Jordan Westburg at +440, where he's tied with Yankee Ryan McMahon for the seventh-shortest odds.

Here are the Inside the Lines team's picks for Yankees vs. Orioles on Saturday:

NEW YORK YANKEES AT BALTIMORE ORIOLES | 9/20 | 7:10 PM ET

Money line

Pick: Orioles +166

Baltimore wins in 38% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Orioles +1.5 (+133)

Baltimore covers in 55% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 9 (-106)

The Over hits in 46.8% of simulations

Projected score: Yankees 5.5, Orioles 4.2