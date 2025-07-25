It's been a rough stretch for the New York Yankees (56-46), who have relinquished control of the AL East to the Toronto Blue Jays. New York has played shockingly sloppy baseball considering the names on the roster, as exemplified by this week's series loss in Toronto. Wednesday's 8-4 loss was rife with errors and mental lapses, suggesting that the right team is in first place. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Phillies (58-44) are in a tight race in the NL East, currently just half a game back from the New York Mets. Philadelphia just took two of three from the Boston Red Sox.

Aaron Judge and the Yankees welcome Bryce Harper and the Phillies to the Bronx for a weekend series. Friday's game is scheduled for 7:05 and will be streamed nationally on Apple TV+.

Baseball fans looking for the best MLB bets today at the top sportsbooks can get the latest Yankees vs. Phillies predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. The game should offer no shortage of MLB betting opportunities, including MLB player props and more.

Rookie Will Warren (6-5, 4.91 ERA) gets the ball for the Yankees. The right-hander has proven to be one of the better strikeout artists in the league (26.7% K rate), but still gets hit around too much and walks too many batters (10.7%). He lasted just 3 2/3 innings in his last outing against the Atlanta Braves, conceding five runs and two home runs before being pulled. For Friday, FanDuel Sportsbook has Warren set at over/under 5.5 strikeouts, with the Over priced +110 and the Under set at -140. The model leans to the Over.

Philadelphia counters with Taijuan Walker (3-5, 3.75). The veteran right-hander has bounced between the rotation and the bullpen this season, but has been mostly effective on the whole. His last two outings were starts, but he pitched only four innings in both games. It's unclear just how many outs the Phillies will be able to squeeze out of Walker against a dangerous Yankees lineup. FanDuel has Walker set at O/U 3.5 strikeouts, with the Over at -140 and the Under at +106. The model rates the Over 4 stars out of 5.

Aaron Judge is the favorite to hit a home run on the FanDuel odds board at +114. He's followed by Kyle Schwarber (+176), Bryce Harper (+235), Giancarlo Stanton (+235), Jazz Chisholm (+260), Trent Grisham (+285), Cody Bellinger (+340) and Austin Wells (+350).

The Yankees are -160 favorites (wager $160 to win $100) in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Phillies are +135 (wager $100 to win $135) underdogs. The total currently sits at 10, with the Over favored at -114. You can find the model's latest projections and expert picks for Yankees-Phillies at SportsLine.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections and MLB betting picks today for Yankees vs. Phillies.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES at NEW YORK YANKEES | 7/25 | 7:05 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Phillies +135

Philadelphia wins in 45% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Phillies +1.5 (-149)

Philadelphia covers in 66% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 10 (-114)

The Over hits in 47% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Projected score: Yankees 5.4, Phillies 5.2