Baseball's most storied rivalry writes yet another chapter on Friday as the New York Yankees host the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx. The two teams are separated by just half a game in both the AL East and Wild Card standings, and the Red Sox can overtake the Yankees with a win. Boston got the better of New York on Thursday, as more sloppy defense and yet another bullpen meltdown doomed the Yankees, and the Red Sox capped off the game with a dagger home run from standout rookie Roman Anthony.

First pitch for Friday's game is set for 7:05 p.m. ET, and the game will be available nationally on MLB Network.

Those interested in MLB betting at the top sportsbooks can get the latest Yankees vs. Red Sox odds, predictions and player props from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times.

Max Fried (13-5, 3.26 ERA) gets the start for the Yankees. After a strong start to the season, Fried has sputtered with a 7 ERA in his last 27 innings. Opposing batters are hitting an unsightly .293/.359/.517 against the lefty All-Star in that span. New York badly needs its ace to get back on track, and the pressure is on in what looks like one of the team's most important games of the season. DraftKings Sportsbook has Fried set at over/under 6.5 strikeouts, with the Over priced +115 and the Under at -150. The SportsLine Projection Model leans to the Under.

Boston counters with Brayan Bello (9-6, 3.23). The right-hander has had a quietly impressive season and provides badly needed stability to the Boston rotation. DraftKings has him set at O/U 4.5 strikeouts, with the Over at -105 and the Under at -125. The model rates the Over 4 stars out of 5, projecting Bello at 5.1 Ks.

Yankees star Aaron Judge is the favorite to hit a home run on the DraftKings odds board at +215. He's followed by Giancarlo Stanton (+230), Ben Rice (+320), Trent Grisham (+320), Jazz Chisholm (+350) and Cody Bellinger (+425).

Here are the SportsLine Projection Model's picks for Yankees vs. Red Sox on Friday:

BOSTON RED SOX at NEW YORK YANKEES | 8/22 | 7:05 PM ET

Money line

Pick: Yankees -188

New York wins in 61% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Red Sox +1.5 (-131)

Boston covers in 61% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 8.5 (-113)

The Over hits in 65% of simulations

Projected score: Yankees 5.5, Red Sox 4.8