The New York Yankees suffered a 12-2 shellacking at the hands of the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday and will now try to bounce back as the series continues Wednesday night. The loss was the result of yet another bullpen implosion -- both Fernando Cruz and Mark Leiter Jr. failed to record an out -- and a poor showing from the New York lineup. Aaron Judge and the Yankees need to do better to catch the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East, while Riley Greene and the Tigers only further secured their standing in the AL Central. First pitch for Wednesday's game is set for 7:05 p.m. ET, and the game will be shown nationally on MLB Network.

Those interested in MLB betting at the top sportsbooks can get the latest Yankees vs. Tigers odds, predictions and player props from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times.

Carlos Rodon (16-7, 3.12 ERA) gets the start for the Yankees. The left-hander is having his strongest season in pinstripes. He'll be opposed by Jack Flaherty (7-13, 4.85). The veteran right-hander is winless in his last three outings.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Rodon set at over/under 6.5 strikeouts (Over +126, Under -168), while Flaherty is set at 5.5 (Over -128, Under -104). The SportsLine Projection Model is high on Flaherty's Over. It rates the Over 4.5 stars out of 5, as it forecasts 6.5 punchouts for the Detroit right-hander.

Giancarlo Stanton has the shortest odds to hit a home run at FanDuel at +240. He's followed by Aaron Judge (+255), Ben Rice (+370), Spencer Torkelson (+400), Jazz Chisholm (+400), Trent Grisham (+420), Cody Bellinger (+450) and Gleyber Torres (+520).

Here are the SportsLine Projection Model's picks for Tigers vs. Yankees on Wednesday:

DETROIT TIGERS at NEW YORK YANKEES | 9/10 | 7:05 PM ET

Money line

Pick: Yankees -167

New York wins in 64% of simulations

Run line

Pick: Tigers +1.5 (-152)

Detroit covers in 59% of simulations

Over/Under

Pick: Over 8 (-117)

The Over hits in 59.7% of simulations

Projected score: Yankees 5.3, Tigers 4.4