The road team has won every game so far in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs, and two teams are hoping that trend continues Tuesday, May 6. The Indiana Pacers, who already got a road win in Game 1, are hoping to go back to Indianapolis up 2-0 on the No. 1 seed Cleveland Cavaliers. The Golden State Warriors, who won Game 7 on the road against the Houston Rockets, will be hoping for more magic when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves for Game 1 of that series. Minnesota last played six days ago against the Lakers while Golden State was in action Sunday, so we'll see if the extended time off helps with rest or leads to some additional rust for the Timberwolves.

Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 p.m. ET, TNT

SportsLine Projection Model picks:

Pacers +9

Donovan Mitchell Under 39.5 points + assists + rebounds

The Cavaliers have some injury issues heading into this game. Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and De'Andre Hunter are all listed as questionable, with Garland the most likely to miss the contest as he continues to recover from a toe injury. The Pacers were balanced in Game 1 with six players scoring in double figures, while the Cavaliers relied heavily on Mitchell.

The star shooting guard should have a big role once again, especially if Cleveland is down some of its regular starters, but the SportsLine model projects him at just 35.3 PRA in its lone 4-star player prop recommendation. Andrew Nembhard, Indiana's leading scorer in Game 1, is projected to slow down a bit at just 10.1 points. Meanwhile, the model likes Myles Turner to go Over his points line at 14.5.

The Cavaliers are 9-point favorites in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, priced at -417 (wager $417 to win $100) on the money line. Indiana is a +324 (wager $100 to win $324) underdog, and the total comes in at 229.5. You can view the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Pacers-Cavaliers Game 2, at SportsLine.

Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT

SportsLine Projection Model picks:

Warriors +212

Anthony Edwards Under 40.5 points + assists + rebounds

The Timberwolves continue to knock off giants in the postseason with Edwards leading the charge, adding LeBron James and Luka Doncic to the list in the first round. The Minnesota star said he wanted to face the Warriors in these playoffs, and he's now gotten his wish, but the SportsLine model sees him struggling a bit in Game 1 of this series at 35.9 PRA. The model is also picking Jimmy Butler, known for his monstrous playoff performances, to go Under his points + rebounds line in Tuesday's contest. Butler is coming off 20 points, seven assists and eight rebounds in 45 minutes in Game 7.

These sides met four times in the regular season, with Golden State winning three games. Warriors star Draymond Green and Timberwolves big man Rudy Gobert have some history, and their interactions will be closely watched in this series. Stephen Curry has had some trouble historically with Mike Conley defensively, and that could be another matchup that determines the final outcome. Julius Randle is coming off an impressive five-game stretch against the Lakers where he averaged 22.6 points while shooting 48.1% from the floor and 39.3% from deep. Randle could once again swing this series in Minnesota's favor if the Warriors are more occupied with Edwards and Gobert.

Minnesota is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, priced at -262 (wager $262 to win $100) on the money line. Golden State is a +212 (wager $100 to win $212) underdog, and the total is set at 210.5. You can see the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Warriors-Timberwolves, at SportsLine.

