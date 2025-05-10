Road teams won a combined three of the first four games in the Boston Celtics-New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves-Golden State Warriors series. Will that trend continue in these Game 3s, with both featuring road favorites?

Let's check out Saturday's two Game 3 matchups, including the SportsLine model's game projections, player props and expert picks.

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

SportsLine Projection Model's top picks

Knicks ML +208

Jayson Tatum Under 10.5 rebounds

Normally when a team drops the first two games of a series at home, you'd expect them to be an underdog to win the series. That is not the case with the Celtics, who are -125 to advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals ahead of Saturday's Game 3 at Madison Square Garden. The SportsLine projection model's two highest-rated player props for this contest are both Celtics Unders, including Tatum Under 10.5 rebounds at 4 stars, as he's been calculated for 8.2 boards. Tatum's points prop is 27.5 for Game 3 after putting up a total of 36 points so far this series.

The Celtics are 6-point road favorites, according to SportsLine consensus odds, and are -254 on the money line (wager $254 to win $100). Meanwhile, the Knicks are +207 (wager $100 to win $207) home underdogs and the total resides at 207.5. You can see the model's latest projections and expert picks at SportsLine, where experts Stephen Oh, Bruce Marshall and Jason La Canfora all have posted their top plays.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC

SportsLine Projection Model's top picks

Over 200.5 points

Anthony Edwards Under 7.5 rebounds

Can the Warriors stay afloat with Stephen Curry missing another game with a hamstring strain? Golden State was able to pull off the Game 1 upset in Minnesota after Curry left in the second quarter, however the Timberwolves tied the series at a game apiece after a dominant Game 2 performance. Now the series shifts back to the Bay Area, and Anthony Edwards will look to lead his team to another big road playoff win after doing so twice in the first round against the Los Angeles Lakers. Edwards Under 7.5 rebounds, though, is one of the SportsLine projection model's highest-rated player props for this contest, as he comes in at 5.7 boards.

The Timberwolves are 5.5-point road chalk in Game 3, per the latest SportsLine consensus odds, and are -227 (wager $227 to win $100) on the money line. The Warriors are +187 (wager $100 to win $187) to take a 2-1 series lead, while the total is positioned at 200.5. The Over hits in nearly 60% of simulations from the SportsLine projection model, with the average score closer to 206 points. You can see the model's latest projections and expert picks over at SportsLine. SportsLine experts Matt Severance, Mike Barner, Bruce Marshall, Jason La Canfora, Larry Hartstein and Alex Selesnick have all given out picks for this Game 3.

Today's featured promo

