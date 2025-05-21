The Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks get the Eastern Conference Finals going Wednesday, May 21, with Game 1 from Madison Square Garden tipping off at 8 p.m. ET. These two franchises met in the second round of the playoffs a year ago, with Indiana winning Game 7 on New York's home court to advance to the conference finals. The Pacers are coming off a 4-1 series win over the No. 1 seed Cleveland Cavaliers, while the Knicks eliminated the defending champions Boston Celtics in six games. These teams met in the postseason six times from 1993 to 2000, with each side winning three series.

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks, 8 p.m. ET, TNT

Indiana has quietly been a postseason force since the franchise retooled its roster around Tyrese Haliburton. The Pacers advanced to the inaugural NBA Cup final behind Haliburton's exploits and made a run to the conference finals as he and Pascal Siakam formed a deadly duo. Siakam averaged 3.8 assists per game in the last round against Cleveland, going Over the 3.5 line three times. The Pacers have depth on their side, with Rick Carlisle often running a 10-man rotation during these playoffs. The Knicks will likely lean heavily on their starters as part of a tight seven-man rotation for Tom Thibodeau. New York did not register a single victory against either Cleveland or Boston in the regular season, but that changed quickly in the second round of the playoffs.

The Knicks erased back-to-back 20-point deficits against the Celtics on the road, becoming the first team in playoff history to do so. New York was able to grab a 3-1 series edge with a victory in Game 4, and despite struggling in Game 5, the Knicks put away all doubt they were the better team with a resounding 119-81 win in Game 6 at home. Jalen Brunson has been a star in these playoffs, averaging 28.8 points per game through the first two rounds. Towns, who was the big trade acquisition right before the regular season started, appears to be finding his footing at the right time. He's averaging 19.8 points and 11.3 assists in the postseason.

