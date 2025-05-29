The Indiana Pacers will attempt to secure a spot in the 2025 NBA Finals when they visit Madison Square Garden Thursday evening to face the New York Knicks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Pacers were able to maintain their edge late in Game 4 to grab a 130-121 win and take a commanding 3-1 lead in the series, setting up an opportunity to close things out on the road. Indiana has won six of the seven road games it last played in this postseason, including the first two games of this series. The Knicks are trying to stay alive and send the series back to Indianapolis for Game 6 but could potentially be without Karl-Anthony Towns. The big man is officially listed as questionable after suffering a knee contusion in Game 4, though he did try to play through the pain late in that contest. Aaron Nesmith, who played 32 minutes in Game 4 while dealing with an ankle injury, is also officially considered questionable.

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks, 8 p.m. ET, TNT

SportsLine Projection Model's top picks

Pacers ML (+149)

Myles Turner Over 5.5 rebounds (+118): 4.5 stars

Pascal Siakam Over 29.5 points + assists + rebounds (-108): 4 stars

(Same-game parlay odds: +945)

The model likes Indiana to continue getting the job done on the road. The Pacers were only .500 on the road during the regular season but have gone 6-1 in the playoffs. They are 25-23 ATS as the road team, but that number improves to 18-10 ATS as the road underdog. Meanwhile, the Knicks are 24-24-1 ATS as the home team and 22-20-1 ATS as the home favorite. New York is 3-5 at home in the postseason.

Turner has been held in check on the glass in this series, going Under his rebounds line in each game so far. However, the model still likes him to go Over on his rebounding prop Thursday, projecting him at 7.3 rebounds. Turner has topped his rebounds line in three of his last five road games. Siakam easily surpassed his PRA mark in Game 2 thanks to a 39-point barrage, and he's coming off a 30-point effort in Game 4. The model likes Indiana's star forward to go Over his PRA line in Game 5, projecting him at 33.6 points + assists + rebounds.

The Knicks are 4-point favorites in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, priced at -176 (wager $176 to win $100) on the money line. The Pacers are +149 (wager $100 to win $149) underdogs and the total comes in at 223. You can see the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Pacers-Knicks Game 5, at SportsLine.

