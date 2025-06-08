It looked like the Oklahoma City Thunder had Game 1 of the NBA Finals in hand in the fourth quarter, but boy are the Indiana Pacers tough to put away. Despite trailing by as many as 15 points in the fourth quarter and allowing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to drop 38 points, the Pacers closed the lead and ultimately stole Game 1 for a 111-110 win after Tyrese Haliburton's hit a go-ahead jumper with less than a second remaining. The series remains in Oklahoma City for Sunday's Game 2 matchup, where the Thunder will look to exact revenge and even things at 1-1 while the Pacers aim to make quite the statement before the series moves to Indiana.

Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m. ET, ABC

SportsLine Projection Model's top picks

Thunder -11 (-110)

Tyrese Haliburton Over 25.5 total points + assists (-102)

Chet Holmgren Over 1.5 total assists (+138)

(Same-game parlay odds: +800)

The Pacers have been the kings of late comebacks thanks in large part to Haliburton's heroics, and Game 1 was no different as the Indiana's first lead of the contest came on that last-second bucket from the star. Despite another unexpected win and series lead, the model is still favoring the Thunder in Game 2 on the spread at -11, which is hitting in 66% of simulations. OKC has won seven of 10 home playoff games this year by double digits.

We've mentioned Haliburton already, and the Indiana star's total points + assists prop line of 25.5 is a top-rated play from the model, coming in at 4 stars. The model likes the Over, with a projection of 29.5, as Haliburton has gone Over this prop in 15 of his last 25 games against top-10 defenses. On the OKC side, the model is targeting Holmgren's assists prop line of 1.5 and taking the Over, which is at plus money.

The Thunder are 11-point favorites in the latest SportsLine consensus odds and are listed at -565 (wager $565 to win $100) on the money line to win Game 2 at home. The Pacers are +416 (wager $100 to win $416) road underdogs in Game 2, and the total is 228.5 points. You can see the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Pacers-Thunder Game 2, at SportsLine.

