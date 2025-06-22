The next champions of basketball will be crowned Sunday night as the Indiana Pacers visit the Oklahoma City Thunder in a winner-take-all Game 7 clash. Indiana dropped Games 4 and 5 to fall behind 3-2 in this series, but the Pacers rebounded in a major way on Thursday, dominating the Thunder in a 108-91 win that was even more lopsided than the final score would indicate. The series now returns to OKC, where the Thunder have lost eight times total this season, including twice in the playoffs. Game 7 tips off at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, and it's the first Game 7 since the Cleveland Cavaliers took down the Golden State Warriors in 2016.

Before you make any NBA bets or NBA picks of your own, be sure to check out the NBA best bets and NBA player props for Game 7 of the NBA Finals from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times.

Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m. ET, ABC

SportsLine Projection Model's top picks

Thunder -7 (-110)

Jalen Williams Over 1.5 total steals (+148)

Tyrese Haliburton Over 6.5 total assists (-146)



(Same-game parlay odds: +698)

The Thunder had their worst offensive showing of the series on Thursday, scoring just 91 points and turning the ball over 22 times in a game that saw Indiana lead by as much as 31 points in the fourth quarter. MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 21 points for his lowest total of the series, and the Pacers did everything they could to force a Game 7 in Oklahoma City Sunday night. The Thunder have been favored every game this series, and that is once again the case for Game 7 on their home court, as they're 7.5-point favorites. The SportsLine Projection Model is backing the Thunder in Game 7, projecting them to both win and cover the 7.5-point spread. OKC covers in 65% of model simulations.

The model also has plenty of recommended NBA props for Game 7, with the highest-graded pick coming from Jalen Williams' steals line of 1.5. Williams, who scored 40 points in Game 5 but was held to 16 in Game 6, has been a big defensive contributor for the Thunder all year long, averaging 1.6 steals per game in the regular season. The model likes the Over with a projection of 1.5, noting Williams has gone Over this line in seven of his last 13 home games against teams with middle-third defenses. On the other side, Tyrese Haliburton suited up after being questionable with a calf strain for Game 6, and he scored 14 points and dished out five assists in 23 minutes. The model is taking the Over on his 6.5 assists line with a projection of 8.2. Haliburton has gone Over his assists prop in 18 of his last 25 games against teams with top-10 defenses.

The Thunder are 7-point favorites in the latest SportsLine consensus odds and are -275 (wager $275 to win $100) on the money line. The Pacers are +223 (wager $100 to win $223) underdogs in Game 7, and the total is 214.5 points. You can see the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Pacers-Thunder Game 7, at SportsLine.

