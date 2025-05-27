The New York Knicks, who are 6-1 in road games in these playoffs, are looking to notch one more away win on Tuesday, May 27, to level the Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers at 2-2. The Pacers, who have also been tremendous on the road in these playoffs, brought a 2-0 lead home after taking Games 1 and 2 in New York but blew a 20-point lead in Game 3 to let the Knicks get on the board in the series. That sets up a pivotal Game 4. The Knicks could make this a best-of-3 series with two home games, or Indiana could put New York on the brink.

New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers, 8 p.m. ET, TNT

SportsLine Projection Model's top picks

Pacers -2.5

Myles Turner Over 5.5 rebounds (-106): 4.5 stars

Karl-Anthony Towns Over 1.5 assists (-108): 4 stars

(Same-game parlay odds: +615)

All of Indiana's losses in this postseason have come at home. The Pacers are 20-24-3 ATS as the home team this year, with a 15-18-2 mark as the home favorite. The model isn't as confident about this pick with a "C" rating, as the Pacers only cover in 56% of simulations.

Towns was the star in Game 3 after dealing with some early foul trouble. The big man exploded for 20 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter, helping the Knicks erase a 20-point deficit and get a 106-100 win. Towns only logged one assist in that comeback win, but the model is projecting him at 2.7 assists in Game 4. Turner has struggled on the glass in this series, which is surprising given how well he did in the rebounding department against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the previous round. He averaged 7.2 boards per game in that series but is down to 4.0 rebounds per game against New York. The model projects him to top that line Tuesday, predicting 7.6 rebounds.

The Pacers are 2.5-point favorites in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, priced at -135 (wager $135 to win $100) on the money line. The Knicks are +114 (wager $100 to win $114) underdogs, and the total comes in at 220.5. You can see the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Knicks-Pacers Game 4, at SportsLine.

