Not only did the Oklahoma City Thunder finish with the best record during the NBA regular season, they were also the top team against the spread (53-25-4) during this campaign. They haven't had the same success covering the number this postseason, going 6-8 against the spread, including 0-6 in road games. Their latest failure to cover on the road was a 143-101 drubbing at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3, when Oklahoma City closed as a 3-point road favorite. So will that trend continue in Monday night's Game 4 at 8:30 p.m. ET?

Here are the best NBA bets today for Thunder-Timberwolves from the SportsLine Projection Model, including player props.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC

SportsLine Projection Model's top picks

Under 218.5 (-111)

Isaiah Hartenstein Over 2.5 assists (+140)

The Thunder have racked up two wins of at least 40 points this postseason, but got a taste of their own medicine in Game 3 in Minnesota. Anthony Edwards raced off to a hot start and finished with game highs with 30 points and nine rebounds, along with tying Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the most assists with six. Julius Randle added 24 points, bouncing back nicely after he was benched in the fourth quarter in Game 2's defeat.

At Caesars Sportsbook, Gilgeous-Alexander has the highest points prop for tonight's contest at 31.5, followed by Edwards at 28.5. There is just one 4-star recommendation from the SportsLine projection model for Game 4, and it's Over 2.5 assists for Hartenstein. The Thunder big man has gone Over his assists prop in 17 of his past 25 road games, averaging 4.2 helpers over that stretch. He's projected for 2.7 assists in Game 4, making it worth a roll of the dice considering his Over is an enticing +140.

The Thunder are 3-point favorites on the road, according to SportsLine consensus odds, and they're -150 (wager $150 to win $100) on the money line. On the flip side, the Timberwolves are +126 (wager $100 to win $126) underdogs. The total currently sits at 218.5, with Under 218.5 points cashing in 55.6% of the SportsLine Projection Model's simulations. You can see the model's latest projections and expert picks at SportsLine. If you want to learn more about betting on the NBA, make sure to check out our NBA betting guide.

