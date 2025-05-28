The Oklahoma City Thunder get three cracks to knock out the Minnesota Timberwolves and advance to the NBA Finals, with the first opportunity coming tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET. After an embarrassing 42-point loss in Game 3, the Thunder responded with a 2-point win in Minnesota to extend their series lead to 3-1. Now will Oklahoma City advance to its second NBA Finals in team history, with the only other appearance coming in 2012?

Here are the best NBA bets today for Thunder-Timberwolves from the SportsLine Projection Model, including player props. We'll also highlight the featured sportsbook promo of the day, as new users can earn $200 in bonus bets with the FanDuel promo code.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

SportsLine Projection Model's top picks

Thunder -8.5 (-106)

Isaiah Hartenstein Over 14.5 points + assists + rebounds (-130)

Jalen Williams Under 33.5 points + assists + rebounds (-122)

(Same-game parlay odds: +526)

Oklahoma City's big three of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren stepped up when the team needed them most in Game 4, combining for 95 points. Gilgeous-Alexander (40) and Williams (34) scored their most points in any game during this postseason, and they currently have point props of 32.5 and 21.5, respectively, for Game 5 at FanDuel Sportsbook. The SportsLine Projection Model actually likes the Under for Williams' points + assists + rebounds, calculating him for 30.5 for that prop to make it a 3.5-star rating. The highest-rated player prop for Game 5 is Hartenstein's Over for points + assists + rebounds, as there is a big discrepancy between his prop (14.5) and what the SportsLine Projection Model is spitting out (20.5).

The Thunder are 8.5-point home favorites for this one, according to SportsLine consensus odds, and cover the spread in 67% of the CBS Projection Model's simulations. On the money line, Oklahoma City is -356 (bet $356 to win $100), while Minnesota is a +280 (bet $100 to win $280) underdog to extend the series. The total resides at 220.5 after opening at 219.5. You can see the model's latest projections and expert picks at SportsLine. If you want to learn more about betting on the NBA, make sure to check out our NBA betting guide.

