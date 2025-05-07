The Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks used late comebacks to steal their respective Game 1s on Monday, and they'll look to take commanding 2-0 series leads when they hit the court again Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Boston Celtics are aiming to even things at 1-1 on their home floors.

Here's a look at Wednesday's Game 2 matchups, including the SportsLine model's game projections, player props and expert picks. You can also check out recommended NBA same-game parlays using the model's top-rated player props on SportsLine. We'll also share today's featured promo, which is DraftKings offering new users $200 in bonus bets.

New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics, 7 p.m. ET, TNT

SportsLine Projection Model's top picks

Knicks +394

Karl-Anthony Towns Over 20.5 total points + assists

The Celtics appeared to have Game 1 in the bag before the Knicks surged in the second half, erasing a 20-point deficit to force overtime and ultimately win 108-105. The Knicks were carried by Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby but the SportsLine Projection Model's top-rated prop bet for Game 2 matchup involves New York center Karl-Anthony Towns, with the model rating the Over on his points + assists prop as a 4-star play. The model projects the Knicks big man to record 24.1 total points + assists, and he's gone Over on this prop in three of his last five road games with an average of 23.2 points + assists per game.

The Celtics, who won the NBA Finals last year, are favorites to advance past the Knicks at -340 on DraftKings and are -529 on the money line for Wednesday's Game 2, according to SportsLine consensus odds. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, sees value in taking the Knicks on the money line despite them being +394 (wager $100 to win $394) underdogs. New York wins in 34% of model simulations, returning value at these odds. The Celtics are 10.5-point favorites, according to SportsLine consensus odds, and the total is set at 211.5. You can see the model's latest projections, along with expert picks, at SportsLine. SportsLine experts Bruce Marshall, Jason La Canfora, Stephen Oh, Mike Barner, Jake Fetner and Prop Bet Guy all have issued picks for this game. And if you're looking for tips or strategies when betting on the NBA, check out this NBA Betting Guide from SportsLine.

Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT

SportsLine Projection Model's top picks

Nikola Jokic Under 36.5 total points + assists

Under 229.5

The Knicks weren't the only underdog to mount a furious comeback in Game 1 and escape with a road win. The Nuggets also stormed back from a big deficit to beat the Thunder thanks to Aaron Gordon's late 3-pointer after a missed Chet Holmgren free throw. Two of the biggest stars in the game are in this series, with three-time MVP Nikola Jokic leading the way for Denver and likely 2024-25 MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander the key man for Oklahoma City. Both showed out in Game 1, with Jokic scoring 42 and recording 22 rebounds and six assists, while SGA had 33 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists of his own. Jokic may be coming off a monster performance, but the model is taking the Under on his total points + assists prop line of 36.5 at -106. Jokic has achieved seven Unders on this prop over his last 10 games with an average of 35.1 total points + assists per game. This is one eight 3.5-star prop ratings for Nuggets-Thunder.

The Thunder are 10.5-point favorites in Game 2 in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, and are also -503 (wager $503 to win $100) on the money line. Denver is +378 (wager $100 to win $378). The total is set at 229.5, and we can tell you the model likes the Under in this one, grading it an 'A' rating. You can see the model's latest projections, along with expert picks, at SportsLine. SportsLine experts Larry Harstein, Mike Barner, Matt Severance, Alex Selesnick and Stephen Oh all have issued picks for this game.

