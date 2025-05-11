The No. 1 seeds in the Western and Eastern Conference are both hoping to get home-court advantage back in the second round of the playoffs when they play in Game 4s Sunday, May 11. The Oklahoma City Thunder had the best record during the regular season but need a win over the Denver Nuggets in order to level that series at 2-2 ahead of Game 5 in Oklahoma City. The Cleveland Cavaliers, who won 64 games under Coach of the Year Kenny Atkinson, lost Games 1 and 2 at home to the Indiana Pacers before striking back in Game 3. So far in the second round, home teams have won just two games with Denver winning Game 3 and Minnesota winning Game 2 in its series.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

SportsLine Projection Model's top picks

Under 227.5

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Under 7.5 assists

Nikola Jokic Under 13.5 rebounds

The Nuggets had a brilliant comeback in Game 1, aided by some poor free-throw shooting from Oklahoma City. The Thunder blew out the Nuggets in Game 2 but Denver had achieved the split it wanted. The Nuggets overcame a poor shooting performance from Nikola Jokic (8-25, 0-10 3pt) in Game 3 to grab a 113-104 win overtime, with Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon providing huge contributions. Jokic, who is averaging 15.3 rebounds per game in this series, is actually projected to go Under 13.5 rebounds (-114) according to SportsLine's model. Likely league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is also among the model's top-rated props. Although he has logged at least seven assists in every game of the series and put up eight assists in both Games 1 and 2, the model projects him at just 6.1 assists in Game 4.

The Thunder are 6.5-point favorites in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, priced at -262 (wager $262 to win $100) on the money line. Denver is a +212 (wager $100 to win $212) underdog and the total comes in at 227.5. The Under hits on the total in 65.6% of simulations. You can see the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Thunder-Nuggets Game 4, at SportsLine.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers, 8 p.m. ET, TNT

SportsLine Projection Model's top picks

Under 230.5

Donovan Mitchell Under 35.5 points + rebounds

Cleveland got some key players back from injuries for Game 3 with Darius Garland and Evan Mobley returning, but it was Mitchell who was the star of the evening with 43 points, five assists and nine rebounds. Mitchell is averaging 41.3 points per game in the series, so its risky to take the Under on any line involving his points prop, but the SportsLine model is looking at the Under on Mitchell's points + rebounds line. He's projected at 29.9 points + rebounds. Garland and Mobley are officially off the injury report, so they should be good to go for Game 4. The Pacers, who have won just once at home in these playoffs, have some reasons to be confident heading into Sunday's contest. Indiana was 18-18 this season as an underdog but went 21-12 in games after a loss.

In SportsLine's latest consensus odds, the Cavaliers are 5.5-point favorites and priced at -216 (wager $216 to win $100) on the money line. Indiana is a +179 (wager $100 to win $179) underdog and the total sits at 230.5. The Under hits on the total in 60.9% of simulations. You can see the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Cavaliers-Pacers Game 4, at SportsLine.

Today's featured promo

For those looking to make wagers on Sunday's Game 4s, bet365 is offering new users $150 in bonus bets when they make a first wager of $5 of more. New users can enter the promo code "CBSBET365" within 30 days of registering an account to claim the offer. There's a minimum deposit of $10 and the qualifying wager must have odds of -500 or longer. The qualifying wager must settle within 30 days, which essentially nullifies most futures bets for this promotion. Users receive $150 in bonus bets once their qualifying wager settles regardless of the outcome. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. They expire within seven days. If a user wins a wager using bonus funds, they receive only the winnings back but not the stake.