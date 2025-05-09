The top seeds in the Eastern and Western Conferences are in action Friday in Game 3s in the NBA Playoffs, with the Cleveland Cavaliers down 2-0 to the Indiana Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder visiting the Denver Nuggets with that series tied at 1-1. The Cavs are dealing with a number of injuries, including to Evan Mobley, while the Thunder rebounded from a stunning Game 1 collapse to blow out the Nuggets.

Let's dive into Friday's two Game 3 matchups, including the SportsLine model's game projections, player props and expert picks. You can also check out recommended NBA same-game parlays using the model's top-rated player props on SportsLine. We'll also share today's featured promo, which is FanDuel offering new users $200 in bonus bets.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

SportsLine Projection Model's top picks

Under 229.5

Andrew Nembhard Under 22.5 total points + rebounds + assists

The Cavaliers have ruled Darius Garland out for this game while Mobley and De'Andre Hunter are both questionable. Cleveland dropped both games at home after going 34-7 there in the regular season, and the series shifts to Indiana, where the Pacers were 29-11. Tyrese Haliburton hit a late 3-pointer to stun the Cavs in Game 2 in a 120-119 Indiana win, and the Pacers took Game 1 121-112 with Haliburton scoring 22 and Andrew Nembhard dropping 23 and making five of six 3-point tries. Speaking of Nembhard, the model doesn't expect him to have a big Game 3 as it's taking the Under on his 22.5 PRA prop line and rating it a 4-star play. The model projects Nembhard to have 17.8 PRA against the Cavs at home, and he's gone Under this prop in four of his last five home games in which the Pacers were underdogs.

The Cavaliers are 4.5-point favorites, according to SportsLine consensus odds, and are -203 on the money line (wager $203 to win $100) to the Pacers' +168 (wager $100 to win $168). The total is set at 229.5, and the model projects an Under there, as that side of the total hits in over 55% of simulations. You can see the model's latest projections, along with expert picks, at SportsLine, where experts Stephen Oh, Bruce Marshall, Alex Selesnick, Jason La Canfora and Prop Bet Guy have all issued picks for this game.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN

SportsLine Projection Model's top picks

Under 232.5

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Under 7.5 assists

The Thunder blew a late Game 1 lead and saw Aaron Gordon hit a 3-pointer with just seconds remaining to help the Nuggets stun the Oklahoma City crowd. Game 2, however, saw the Thunder rebound in a major way, blowing out the Nuggets 149-106 with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scoring 34 points on 11 of 13 shooting. Gilgeous-Alexander, the likely 2024-25 MVP, has one of the top-rated props for this game with the model projecting him to go Under his assists prop line of 7.5 with a projection of 6.2. He's gone Under this prop in six of his last 10 games against bottom-10 defenses, and the Under comes in at -114.

The Thunder are 5.5-point favorites on the road in Game 3, per the latest SportsLine consensus odds, and are also -230 (wager $230 to win $100) on the money line. The Nuggets are +189 (wager $100 to win $189) home underdogs, and the total is set at 232.5. We can tell you the model likes the Under on this game, with that side of the total hitting in nearly 70% of simulations. You can see the model's latest projections, along with expert picks, at SportsLine. SportsLine experts Mike Barner, Bruce Marshall, Jason La Canfora and Alex Selesnick have issued picks for this game.

Today's featured promo

The latest offer from FanDuel Sportsbook allows new users to earn $200 in bonus bets after winning a first bet of at least $5. There's no minimum odds requirement for that initial wager, so you could bet on a heavy favorite to try and maximize your chances of winning. This offer is only available to new FanDuel users who have never signed up with the platform before. Bonus bets expire after seven days, and bettors who win bets with bonus bets receive only the winnings and not the stake. You can learn more about the latest FanDuel offer, as well as other new-user promotions from top sportsbooks here.