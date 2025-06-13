The Indiana Pacers played their first home NBA Finals game since 2000 on Wednesday, and all they did was beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 116-107 to take a 2-1 series lead. The Pacers held MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in check as he scored 24 points, his fourth-lowest total of the postseason. Tyrese Haliburton was a rebound away from a triple-double, and Indiana got a big boost off the bench from Bennedict Mathurin, who scored a game-high 27 points. Game 4 tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET Friday night in Indiana, where the Thunder aim to even the series at 2-2 while the Pacers will try and expand their series lead to 3-1.

Here are the NBA best bets and player props for Game 4 of the NBA Finals from the SportsLine Projection Model. Those interested in NBA betting can also learn about the latest DraftKings promo code, which is for $300 in bonus bets to new users who win a first wager of at least $5.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC

SportsLine Projection Model's top picks

Pacers ML (+185)

Tyrese Haliburton Over 8.5 total assists (-114)

Myles Turner Over 5.5 total rebounds (+114)



(Same-game parlay odds: +1045)

The Pacers didn't need a dramatic late fourth-quarter comeback to win Game 3. Instead, the Eastern Conference champs used their depth and more clutch shooting to get a lead in the fourth quarter and hold on for victory. The Thunder are favored once again in Game 4, but the SportsLine Projection Model likes backing the Pacers on the money line at plus money. Indiana is winning in 44% of model simulations, bringing value at these odds.

Haliburton had another big game for the Pacers, scoring 22 points and dishing out 11 assists while picking up nine rebounds. The model likes the Pacers star to go Over his 8.5 total assists line with a projection of 10.4. Haliburton leads all players this postseason with 9.4 assists per game. The model also likes his teammate, big man Myles Turner, to go Over his rebounds prop of 5.5 at plus money. Turner had just two rebounds in Game 3, but the model is projecting him to pull down 6.4 on Friday.

The Thunder are 6-point favorites in the latest SportsLine consensus odds and are -225 (wager $225 to win $100) on the money line. The Pacers are +186 (wager $100 to win $186) underdogs at home in Game 4, and the total is 225.5 points. You can see the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Pacers-Thunder Game 4, at SportsLine.

Today's featured promo

If you've never signed up with DraftKings Sportsbook before and are at least 21 years old in a state where DraftKings operates, you can use their latest welcome promo to earn $300 in bonus bets. After you sign up at DraftKings, place a first wager of at least $5 at -500 odds or longer. If that bet wins, you will receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours of your first bet settling. The $300 is credited in the form of 12 $25 bonus bet tokens. If you win a bet using bonus bets, you will receive the winnings but not the stake. Learn more about the DraftKings promo code, as well as other new-user promotions from top sportsbooks, here.