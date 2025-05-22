After Wednesday night's unbelievable comeback by the Indiana Pacers over the New York Knicks, will there be more drama in store tonight in Game 2's battle between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder cruised in the second half to take Game 1, but what are the best NBA bets and top NBA player props for tonight's clash?

Here's a look at the best NBA bets today for Timberwolves-Thunder from the SportsLine projection model, along with bet365's latest promo offer for new users (promo code CBSBET365) who want to bet on the NBA conference finals.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

SportsLine Projection Model's top picks

Thunder -7.5

Anthony Edwards Under 6.5 rebounds (3.5 stars)

The Thunder entered the Western Conference Finals as a -330 series favorite, and that price has jumped to -650 following a convincing 114-88 victory in Game 1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ended up with 31 points and nine assists, leading the game in both categories. But do you know who finished with the most rebounds in Game 1? That would be Anthony Edwards with nine, just edging out Julius Randle, Naz Reid, Jalen Williams and Isaiah Joe—who all had eight. Edwards Under 6.5 rebounds is one of the SportsLine projection model's top Game 2 plays, however, as it has calculated him for 6.2 boards. While that isn't the biggest edge, it was awarded 3.5 stars because Edwards Under 6.5 rebounds is currently priced at a juicy +116.

The Thunder are 7.5-point home favorites and -308 (wager $308 to win $100) on the money line in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Timberwolves are +246 (wager $100 to win $246). The SportsLine projection model gave out an "A" grade on Oklahoma City -7.5 for Game 1, and it's going back to that well in Game 2. The Thunder cover -7.5 in 66% of simulations, making it an A-graded pick once again. For the total, it sits at 214.5, with the Over and the Under both at -110. You can see the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Timberwolves-Thunder Game 2, at SportsLine.

