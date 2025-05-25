The NBA Eastern Conference Finals head to Indiana with the Pacers up 2-0 over the New York Knicks after taking the first two games of this series at Madison Square Garden. Game 1 saw Tyrese Haliburton and Aaron Nesmith catch fire late to force overtime and give Indiana a shocking win. The Pacers then won Game 2 114-109 thanks to a big performance from Pascal Siakam. If the Knicks are going to make this more of a competitive series, they'll have to force the issue on the road Sunday.

Here are today's best NBA bets for Knicks-Pacers from the SportsLine Projection Model, including top player props. We'll also dive into the featured sportsbook promo of the day, which is the DraftKings promo code for $300 in bonus bets.

New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers, 8 p.m. ET, ABC

SportsLine Projection Model's top picks

Pacers ML (-132)

Pascal Siakam Over 30.5 total points + rebounds + assists (-104)

Jalen Brunson Under 31.5 total points (-136)

Haliburton and Nesmith were the heroes for the Pacers in Game 1, with Nesmith catching fire from 3-point range and Haliburton hitting a buzzer-beater to force overtime. That duo combined for 61 points. Game 2 belonged to Siakam. The veteran big man, who is looking for his second NBA title, scored a game-high 39 points in Indiana's 114-109 win. The model thinks Siakam will have a big Game 3 in front of his home crowd, as well, projecting him to go Over his total points + rebounds + assists prop line of 30.5 with a projection of 34.0. Siakam's PRA prop bet is one of 11 4-star props for Knicks-Pacers Game 3. A 4-star prop of the Knicks side involves Brunson, New York's top player who will almost certainly be key for the Knicks to pick up a road win Sunday. He scored 43 and 36 points in Games 1 and 2, respectively, but the model is taking the Under on his 31.5 total points prop.

The Pacers are 2-point favorites back at home, according to SportsLine consensus odds, and they're -132 (wager $132 to win $100) on the money line to the the Knicks' +111 (wager $100 to win $111). We can tell you the model has the Pacers winning Game 3, with that result occurring in 63% of model simulations. The total is set at 223.5. You can see the model's latest projections and expert picks at SportsLine. If you want to learn more about betting on the NBA, make sure to check out our NBA betting guide.

Today's featured promo

The latest DraftKings offer for new users gives those who sign up $300 in bonus bets if they win a first wager of at least $5. If you win that bet, you receive $300 in bonus bets in the form of 12 $25 bonus bet tokens. This offer is only available to new DraftKings users who have never signed up with the platform before and are at least 21 years old (18+ in Kentucky and Washington D.C.). You can learn more about the DraftKings bonus offer, as well as what promos other top sportsbooks are offering new users.