We know the Oklahoma City Thunder will represent the Western Conference in the NBA Finals, but their next opponent has yet to be determined. That could change Saturday night when the Indiana Pacers host the New York Knicks. The Pacers hold a 3-2 series lead and need just a single win to advance to the NBA Finals. The Knicks held off the Pacers in Game 5, and they'll need to do so on the road on Saturday.

New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers, 8 p.m. ET, TNT

SportsLine Projection Model's top picks

Pacers -4 (-109)

Pascal Siakam Over 3.5 assists (+130)

Jalen Brunson Under 31.5 points (-118)

Same-game parlay odds: +715

The model has the Pacers winning and covering the spread in the majority of simulations for Saturday's Game 6. Indiana has covered the spread in three of five games this series and is 46-50 against the spread this season, including the playoffs, and 23-23-1 against the spread at home.

Siakam has been huge for the Pacers this series as he aims to earn his second NBA title. Game 5 was a down game for all Indiana starters, and Siakam was the only one of Rick Carlisle's starting five that scored in the double digits. Siakam is known more for his scoring and rebounding than his passing, but he's averaging 3.6 assists per game this series and the model likes the Over on that prop with a projection of 4.0. On the other side, Brunson has been key in the Knicks staying alive, as he scored 32 points to lead all scorers in Game 5, and he leads this series with 33 points per game. His points prop is set at 31.5, and the model is taking the Under with a projection of 27.7. Brunson has finished Under 31.5 twice this series -- Games 3 and 4 in Indiana.

The Pacers are 4-point favorites at home, according to SportsLine consensus odds, and they're -175 (wager $175 to win $100) on the money line to the Knicks' +147 (wager $100 to win $147). The total is 219, with the Over and Under each priced at -110. You can see the model's latest projections and expert picks at SportsLine. You can also learn more about betting on the NBA with our NBA betting guide.

