The top team in the NBA this year, the Oklahoma City Thunder, have sure looked the part in the Western Conference Finals as they enter Game 3 with a 2-0 series lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Thunder took Games 1 and 2 at home as the series shifts to Minnesota, and the Timberwolves will be looking to star Anthony Edwards to try and close some ground on MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and OKC.

Here are the best NBA bets today for Thunder-Timberwolves from the SportsLine Projection Model, including player props. We'll also share today's featured sportsbook promo, which is the FanDuel promo code for $200 in bonus bets.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC

SportsLine Projection Model's top picks

Under 218 (-108)

Julius Randle Over 24.5 total points + rebounds (-112)

The Thunder enter Game 3 not just up 2-0, but as slim road favorites over the Timberwolves, whose title hopes are starting to fade. Gilgeous-Alexander has certainly looked like the league's MVP thus far, leading both teams in scoring in both Game 1 and Game 2. Timberwolves star Edwards was solid in Game 1 before dropping 31 in Game 2, but he made only one of nine 3-point tries as Minnesota fell behind 2-0 this series.

Multiple Timberwolves starters struggled to score in Game 2, with Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley and Randle all scoring in single digits. The model doesn't expect Randle to have a performance like that in Game 3, as it projects him to have 27.7 total points + rebounds. He's averaging 34.8 total points + rebounds over his last five games. If Edwards can knock down some threes and Randle has a big game, the Timberwolves may enter Game 4 with a chance to even the series.

The Thunder are 2.5 favorites on the road, according to SportsLine consensus odds, and they're -146 (wager $146 to win $100) on the money line to the Timberwolves' +122 (wager $100 to win $122). For the total, Under 218 points is hitting in 56% of the SportsLine Projection Model's simulations. You can see the model's latest projections and expert picks at SportsLine.

