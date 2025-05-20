New users can use the best NBA betting app offers from the top sportsbooks to bet on Knicks vs. Packers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals tonight. The Western Conference Finals continue on Thursday between the Thunder and Timberwolves. These NBA betting welcome bonuses add up to a max value of more than $3000 in bonus bets.

We'll check out the latest promos and look at both series for NBA conference finals betting. Those interested in snagging some of the best NBA betting app offers can click the CLAIM BONUS buttons below.

Best NBA betting app offers and promos for the playoffs

Sportsbook Bonus offer Promo code FanDuel Bet $5. Get $200 in bonus bets if you win No code required DraftKings Bet $5, Get $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins No code required BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS Fanatics Bet and Get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets No code required bet365 Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365 Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings your next 10 bets CBSDYW

Best NBA betting app offers and promos comparison

If you're looking to bet a smaller amount to start, new users may want to focus on the three "bet and get" promos. The DraftKings Sportsbook promo ($300) and the FanDuel promo code ($200) are offering more bonus bets than the bet365 bonus code ($150), but you have to win your first bet of $5+ at DraftKings and FanDuel to get the bonus bets. At bet365, new users will get the $150 in bonus bets even if their first bet loses.

With the BetMGM promo code, the Fanatics promo code and Caesars, you'll have to wager more to start, but you could end up earning more as well. BetMGM will match up to $1,500 in bonus bets if a user's first wager loses. New users can get up to $1,000 in bonus bets with Fanatics, with a maximum of $100 every day for their first 10 days with the sportsbook. After an initial bet of $1, Caesars is giving out 10 100% profit boost tokens with a max stake of $25 to potentially double your winnings, meaning new users would have to wager $251 to maximize the promotion.

NBA conference finals preview

There have been upsets left and right in the NBA playoffs so far, as we've ended up with No. 3, No. 4 and No. 6 seeds all making the conference finals. Whether you think there will be more upsets this round or chalk in the NBA Finals, NBA history will be made.

For the first time, there will be seven different champions in seven years based on this final four consisting of the New York Knicks, Indiana Pacers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves. Only the Knicks have previously won an NBA championship among that group, last doing so in 1973. At FanDuel, the Thunder are -175 favorites to win it all, followed by the Knicks at +460, the Timberwolves at +650 and the Pacers at +700.



The Thunder are also the biggest favorites to advance to the NBA Finals, as they're -375 in series betting against the Timberwolves (+300). In the Eastern Conference Finals, New York is the favorite listed at -146, whereas Indiana is positioned as the +124 underdog.

The first game of the Western Conference Finals takes place Tuesday night in Oklahoma City, where the Thunder are 7.5-point favorites over the Timberwolves. On Wednesday night, the Pacers are 4-point road underdogs to the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is extremely important for any bettor, whether you're a beginner or a professional. The top sportsbooks offer tools and resources to help all bettors, including cool-off periods and time limits. There are also national responsible gambling resources that include the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous, and calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537).