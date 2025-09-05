An NFC North battle wraps up the Week 1 NFL schedule when the Chicago Bears host the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football. Minnesota has had tremendous success in this rivalry in recent years, winning seven of the past eight meetings against Chicago. However, the Vikings will have a new signal caller under center in J.J. McCarthy, who's set to make his first NFL start against Chicago. DraftKings Sportsbook is offering hundreds of bets on Vikings vs. Bears, including player props surrounding some of the game's biggest stars like McCarthy, Caleb Williams, Justin Jefferson and D.J. Moore.

Kickoff from Soldier Field in Chicago is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. According to the latest Bears vs. Vikings odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, Minnesota is favored by 1.5 points, while the over/under for total points scored is 44. Before locking in your Vikings vs. Bears picks at DraftKings, be sure to check out the best NFL bets for today from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model went 31-15 on top-rated picks in 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks could have seen strong returns.

Vikings vs. Bears NFL best bets for Monday Night Football (odds subject to change):

Bears +1.5 (-108)

Under 44 points (-105)

Aaron Jones, Vikings, Over 12.5 rush attempts (-105)

Combining the model's three picks into a Vikings vs. Bears parlay at DraftKings Sportsbook would result in a payout of +634 (risk $100 to win $634).

Bears +1.5 (-108, DraftKings)



Chicago stumbled down the stretch last season, losing 10 of its final 11 games, which included five consecutive defeats at home. However, the Bears hired Ben Johnson as head coach during the offseason and will look to start the new era with a strong performance in front of their home fans. Meanwhile, Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy is making his first career start against a Bears defense that gave up just 21.8 points per game last season. SportsLine's model is projecting the Bears to cover the spread in over 50% of simulations on Monday.

Under 43.5 points (-105, DraftKings)



Recent betting trends point to this game being a low-scoring affair. The Under has hit in four of the last five meetings between these NFC North foes. The total has also stayed Under in four of Minnesota's past six games on the road, and the Under has hit in eight of Chicago's previous 11 games played on Monday. SportsLine's model projects these teams combining for 43 points on Monday, with the Under cashing in well over 50% of simulations.

Aaron Jones, Vikings, Over 12.5 rush attempts (-105, DraftKings)



Jones recorded 255 carries in 2024, the most of his career. The veteran running back easily exceeded this total in both of the matchups against Chicago last season, recording 18 and 22 carries, respectively. In Minnesota's 30-27 win over Chicago in November, Jones racked up 22 carries for 106 yards and a touchdown. SportsLine's model expects Jones to be heavily involved with an inexperienced quarterback under center, projecting he'll finish with 15.3 carries on average.