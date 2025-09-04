The first week of the 2025 NFL season will close out with an NFC North battle on Monday Night Football as the Chicago Bears host the Minnesota Vikings. The Bears are coming off a 5-12 season where they finished last in the division while the Vikings went 14-3 to finish second, but both franchises made at least one major offseason change. Chicago hired Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as its new head coach while Minnesota decided to move on from Sam Darnold to allow for last year's first-round pick J.J. McCarthy to take over as the starting quarterback.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday at Soldier Field. According to the latest Bears vs. Vikings odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, Minnesota is favored by 1.5 points, while the over/under for total points scored is 43.5.

Bears vs. Vikings NFL best bets for Monday, Sept. 8 (odds subject to change):

Bears +1.5 (-115)

Under 43.5 points (-108)

Justin Jefferson Over 77.5 receiving yards (-114)

Bears +1.5 (-115, FanDuel)



Minnesota swept Chicago last season and were nine wins better overall, but the Bears did take the Vikings to overtime in Week 12 on the road in what was one of Caleb Williams' best seasons. Now Williams has an offensive-minded head coach and the Bears invested heavily on offense to give the former No. 1 overall pick a chance to be successful. Meanwhile, McCarthy will be making his first NFL appearance on Monday after missing all of 2024 with a meniscus injury and he'll be without No. 2 receiver Jordan Addison, who is serving a suspension. The model says Chicago covers in over 50% of simulations.

Under 43.5 points (-108, FanDuel)



McCarthy will make his first start against a Chicago defense that surprisingly ranked 13th in points allowed and gave up the fewest passing touchdowns in the NFL last season. Chicago beefed up its pass rush in free agency by signing Grady Jarrett and Dayo Odeyingbo, and new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen is among the most aggressive in the league. And while we assume that there's room for optimism with Williams and this offense, there is also likely to be a learning curve in Johnson's system and the Bears did rank last in the NFL in total offense and 27th in scoring last season. The model says the under hits in well over 50% of simulations.

Justin Jefferson, Vikings, Over 77.5 receiving yards (-114, FanDuel)



Jefferson spent the first four seasons of his career playing with Kirk Cousins and the assumption was that his production would drop off with Sam Darnold at the helm last year. He still caught 103 passes for 1,533 yards and 10 touchdowns. Jefferson also missed seven games in 2023 and still reached the 1,000-yard mark and now has 495 catches for 7,433 yards and 40 scores in five NFL seasons. He has some competition for NFL's best receiver after Ja'Marr Chase's 2024 season, but he's been the most reliable player at his position over the last five years. He's topped this number in 50 of his 77 regular-season outings and the model is predicting he finishes with 100 yards on average in Week 1.